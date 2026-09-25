Halo 2 and 3 Remakes Reportedly Shelved as Xbox’s Halo Shake-Up Continues

After the recent changes at Xbox, including Halo’s move to Activision, a report claims Halo Studios has shelved multiple projects, including the Halo 2 and 3 remakes. The recent Xbox restructuring was part of the ongoing “Xbox Reset” announced by CEO Asha Sharma and led to further mass layoffs at Halo Studios on September 22, 2026.

Now, longtime Halo leaker Halo Leaks on X claims that Halo Studios, formerly 343 Industries, has internally cancelled several major projects, including the Halo 2 and 3 remakes and the planned Halo 7. According to the leaker, Activision will take over the series with a new studio and decide “what stays and what goes in a Halo title”.

Earlier this year, Halo Studios also faced layoffs over disappointing Campaign Evolved sales. However, Halo Leaks reports that the studio now has around 20+ people, or the bare minimum required to work on ongoing community updates and support existing games.

Image Credit: Bungie

Halo Studios’ first launch in 2026 wasn’t exactly their best title, as Halo: Campaign Evolved opened to mixed PC reviews on Steam. However, the studio was confident enough to put a Halo 2 Remake teaser at the end of Halo: Campaign Evolved’s secret Legendary difficulty ending, with Sgt. Johnson saying, “See you in the sequel.”

Popular Halo insider Rebs Gaming, who previously reported that Activision would take over Halo, also confirmed that Halo Studios was developing Halo 2 and 3 Remakes. Unfortunately, these two remakes, along with the potential Halo 7, now become a pipe dream for the Halo community.

Despite all the gloom and doom surrounding the franchise, Activision president Rob Kostich said the studio is determined to make the greatest Halo game ever. They have already begun assembling a purpose-built team to develop the next mainline Halo game.

However, if you were looking forward to the Halo 2 and 3 Remakes, they might not be on the cards anymore. That said, are you excited for Halo’s future under Activision? Tell us in the comments section below.