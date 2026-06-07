New Hellblade Game ‘Senua’ Revealed at Xbox Games Showcase, Coming in 2027

Ninja Theory has shocked fans at today’s Xbox Games Showcase by unveiling Senua, a new continuation of the beloved Hellblade franchise. The title is currently slated for a 2027 release and will provide a full-fledged action-adventure experience.

Senua Promises a More Action-Oriented Journey for the Beloved Character

The trailer for Senua showcases the familiar, haunting atmosphere that the series has become known for. Players can see the titular character emerging from a golden substance before taking on a new journey through an eerie landscape. We also get our first look at the Furies, whispering voices that represent Senua’s psychoses, making a return in the game. Near the end, players can see Senua going up against what could be the primary antagonist of the title, featuring a design that looks like Midra from Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Senua is a brand new action-adventure set in the Hellblade universe, coming 2027.​

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Wishlist today and play it day one with @XBOXGamePass: https://t.co/LdO5vtwW7U | #XBOXShowcase pic.twitter.com/5WXP3xHUgV — XBOX (@XBOX) June 7, 2026

Senua seems to be directly addressing player feedback regarding previous Hellblade titles. Players will now be able to take on multiple enemies while also using new stealth mechanics. The trailer also reveals the character using skills like weapon throwing, environmental attacks, and even dual-wielding capabilities.

Furthermore, it looks like Senua will gain access to new reality-altering skills called Focus Abilities in the new title. These abilities, which can be triggered at will, will allow players to shatter environments, open new pathways while exploring, or even push enemies back during intensive combat.

The developers have made it clear that this will not be an open-world game and will instead feature a linear narrative map. However, this map will feature interconnected locations and is said to be twice the size of Hellblade 2. It looks like Ninja Theory, instead of releasing another stripped-down combat title, wants to balance an even split between combat, traversal, and puzzle-solving.

Senua is currently set to launch in 2027 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam).