Home > News > “Xbox Is Not for Sale” Says CEO Asha Sharma Amid Microsoft’s Gaming Shake-Up

“Xbox Is Not for Sale” Says CEO Asha Sharma Amid Microsoft’s Gaming Shake-Up

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma on an Xbox background.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirms that "Xbox is not for sale" amid Microsoft's "XBOX Reset" shake-up,
  • She clarified, "We will do whatever it takes to set the company up for success."
  • The CEO also said Xbox will take a "long-term view" and pursue the "right operating model" to achieve success at Microsoft.
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After Microsoft announced the Xbox Reset restructuring plan in July and cut 3,200 jobs across its gaming division, speculation grew that the company could be preparing to sell Xbox. However, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has clarified that the major shakeup did not signal plans to spin out the gaming business.

In an interview with The New York Times, the Xbox CEO confirmed that “Xbox is not for sale.” She added, “We will do whatever it takes to set the company up for success, and we will look at the right partnerships, the right operating model, and everything needed to achieve that.”

“We’ve got a long way to go with Microsoft, and we’re going to take the long-term view,” added Sharma. Now, when it comes to the operating model and long-term vision, one thing immediately comes to mind: Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma
Image Credit: Microsoft

Recent reports claimed Xbox would ditch day-one games on Xbox Game Pass, starting next year, which could be what Sharma is referring to in the interview. However, Microsoft later said it had nothing to announce about Game Pass. The company didn’t deny the claim, instead just stating it had no update to share.

Speaking of the layoffs that sparked speculation about a potential Xbox sale, major shake-ups dominated Xbox news last week. Halo moving under Activision was the biggest story, followed by Ninja Theory’s possible shutdown and Bethesda working on a new Fallout game. Needless to say, it was an eventful week for Xbox fans.

However, none of it involved an Xbox sale. Most fans seemed to share the same sentiment, especially after the “XBOX Reset” triggered one of the biggest restructuring and layoff waves in video game history.

With CEO Asha Sharma now putting those sale rumors to rest and insisting that “Xbox is not for sale,” fans can breathe easy and keep that green Xbox light glowing.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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