Apple’s MacBook Pro line-up has been widely ridiculed since its 2016 redesign when the Cupertino giant switched to using its butterfly switches in the keyboard. That, along with a deluge of issues such as the Flexgate meant that the new MacBook Pros weren’t really up to the mark in terms of quality, prompting some to look around for MacBook Pro alternatives instead.

That was mostly fixed with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro Apple launched late last year with a better keyboard, a bigger display, and speakers that were almost universally loved by everyone who used it. Since then, we’ve been waiting for a redesign of the 13-inch MacBook Pro as well, and now, according to a new regulatory filing in the EEC spotted by 9to5Mac, it appears that the laptop might be coming soon.

To be fair, the filing doesn’t give much away, but it does mention that the product is a “Portable personal computer” from Apple running macOS 10.15 Catalina, which definitely sounds like a MacBook. Hopefully it’ll be a 14-inch MacBook Pro with all the same improvements that the 16-inch model brought to the bigger MBP last year.

Further solidifying our hope that the “portable personal computer” mentioned in the filing is a 13 (or 14) inch MacBook Pro is the fact that it does sound like the logical next step for Apple towards making its MacBook Pro line-up better. The simple fact of the matter is that people simply don’t like the 13-inch MBP’s keyboard, and with the new keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro being as loved as it is, one would hope Apple brings that same keyboard (among other things) to the smaller MacBook Pro as well.