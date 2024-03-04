New Apple Products Could Be Unveiled This Week; What to Expect

With the onset of March, the excitement for new iPads and Macs is at its peak. While we expected to witness the launch event later in March, a new report has surfaced claiming Apple will announce its new products this week via press releases.

This rumor came after Bloomberg reported that Apple won’t hold a traditional event to unveil its new iPad and Mac models. Instead, the Cupertino tech giant will announce them via “a series of online videos and marketing campaigns.”

The report didn’t offer any specific details about the launch date or what new Apple products are to be announced. There are rumors about new iPads, Macs, and accessories. However, it’s still unclear what Apple will exactly announce this week.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple has plans to announce a new iPad Air, a new iPad Pro, and new MacBook Air models. In addition, we might see them refresh the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories for select iPads.

Gurman also believes that Apple won’t hold a dedicated event, and plans to announce the products on its website at some point in March or April. According to leaks and suggestions, Apple is all set to launch a lineup of products in the March-April window:

Two new iPad Air models with M2 processor and 11-inch & 12.9-inch display options.

All-new OLED iPad Pro models with an M3 processor, a redesigned rear camera bump, a landscape-oriented front camera, and other design changes.

New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 SoC. These laptops might come with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

A new color option for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

One (or more) Apple Pencil.

A new Magic keyboard for iPad Pro with a partially aluminum enclosure, a larger trackpad, and other design tweaks.

Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases in new color options.

In addition, we have also heard rumors about a new HomePod with a display and a new Apple TV to make their entry in the first half of 2024. However, there’s no evidence of said products being ready for launch. Maybe we will see them at WWDC when Apple unveils its Generative AI-laden Siri.

Reports also stated that Apple is likely to launch a “special version of iOS 17.4 with support for the new hardware” that we might see at the end of March. The first version of iOS 17.4 will be released this week.

To sum up, though we know Apple could make some exciting announcements this week, it’s currently not clear which new hardware it will unveil. It might be possible that this week’s launches are for new iPhone cases and Apple Watch band colors, with the iPads and Macs, coming by the end of March alongside the special iOS 17.4 version. Well, whatever Apple is cooking, it’s worth keeping an eye on Apple’s Newsroom page this week.