Home > News > Netflix Offered $500 Million for Xbox Film and TV Rights, but Microsoft’s Price Tag Got in the Way

Netflix Offered $500 Million for Xbox Film and TV Rights, but Microsoft’s Price Tag Got in the Way

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Xbox Logo and Netflix Logo
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Netflix reportedly offered $500 million for exclusive Xbox film and TV rights for seven years.
  • Xbox CEO Asha Sharma reportedly countered with an $800 million asking price
  • Xbox is reportedly pursuing smaller deals with multiple partners, while existing Netflix projects like Minecraft and Diablo remain in development.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Netflix has been expanding its portfolio of video game adaptations, and it seems Xbox franchises were also on its radar. However, a reported licensing deal between the companies fell through over the asking price. According to Puck News’ Matthew Belloni, Netflix offered Microsoft $500 million for the exclusive film and TV rights to Xbox franchises for seven years. But Xbox reportedly countered with an $800 million asking price.

Xbox’s $800 Million Asking Price Reportedly Scuppered Netflix Deal

According to Belloni’s report, the offer of $500 million came from Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s former chief content officer, and would have given the platform exclusive rights to adapt various franchises in Xbox’s portfolio into film and TV shows.

However, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma and her business affairs team reportedly countered with an $800 million asking price. The report also noted that Netflix CFO Spence Neumann was one of the executives who considered Microsoft’s counteroffer too expensive.

Minecraft Netflix logo
Image Credit: Netflix

With the recent departure of Bajaria from Netflix, the negotiation has reportedly fallen apart, and the streaming platform has withdrawn its offer. Xbox is now reportedly looking to make smaller licensing deals with multiple partners instead of committing its franchises to one exclusive arrangement. This comes with the establishment of a new Xbox XP division over at Microsoft.

The new division is focused on expanding its gaming franchises into film, television, merchandise, and other entertainment ventures. However, despite the reported deal falling through over the price, Xbox and Netflix are still working together on several previously announced adaptations. These include an animated Minecraft series and an animated series based on Blizzard’s Diablo franchise.

Netflix is also developing a live-action Gears of War film and an animated series based on the franchise. However, the recent report does not clarify whether these projects were also part of the proposed seven-year licensing agreement or not. So, their status should be considered separately from the failed negotiations.

In a statement to Puck, Xbox said it had received “record-breaking interest” in its intellectual property and described Netflix as a valued partner. The company also highlighted its upcoming Minecraft and Diablo animated series, alongside other adaptations in development.

For now, one thing is clear: the reported collapse of the agreement does not affect the current relationship between Xbox and Netflix. Instead, it seems Microsoft is looking to bring its franchises to the screen through multiple partners.

Which Xbox franchise would you like to see get adapted next? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles
Xbox Reveals Prices for Cloud Gaming Packs as Game Pass Subscribers Face Monthly Limits
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 22, 2026
Xbox Game Pass Could Soon Let You Pay Only for the Features You Want
Matthew Wilkins Oct 21, 2026
Next-Gen Xbox ‘Project Helix’ Could Cost Up to $1,800, Report Claims
Ishan Adhikary Oct 21, 2026
Xbox Reportedly Surveys Players on Console Exclusivity for Major First-Party Games
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 15, 2026
SOURCE Punk News
#Tags
Xbox
Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Xbox Game Pass Now Comes Free with New T-Mobile Plans in the US
    Xbox Game Pass Now Comes Free with New T-Mobile Plans in the US
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Fortnite One Piece Teaser Reveals Ace and Luffy Skins Coming Next Season
    Fortnite One Piece Teaser Reveals Ace and Luffy Skins Coming Next Season
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
    Mass Effect Fans Aren't Giving Up as Save the Series Petition Hits 200,000 Signatures
    Mass Effect Fans Aren't Giving Up as Save the Series Petition Hits 200,000 Signatures
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    PlayStation Accounts May Be at Risk as Users Report Unauthorized Child Accounts and Email Changes
    PlayStation Accounts May Be at Risk as Users Report Unauthorized Child Accounts and Email Changes
    Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
    Phantom Blade Zero Scores an Impressive 88 Metacritic Score as Reviews Go Live
    Phantom Blade Zero Scores an Impressive 88 Metacritic Score as Reviews Go Live
    Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
    Marvel Rivals Players Are Calling out NetEase After Its New Avengers Endgame PvE Mode Falls Flat
    Marvel Rivals Players Are Calling out NetEase After Its New Avengers Endgame PvE Mode Falls Flat
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    GTA 6 Marketing Hits Football’s Biggest Clash as Rockstar Takes over El Clasico with New Ads
    GTA 6 Marketing Hits Football’s Biggest Clash as Rockstar Takes over El Clasico with New Ads
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary