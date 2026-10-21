Home > News > Next-Gen Xbox ‘Project Helix’ Could Cost Up to $1,800, Report Claims

Next-Gen Xbox ‘Project Helix’ Could Cost Up to $1,800, Report Claims

Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
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In Short
  • Microsoft internally projects its next-gen Project Helix Xbox console will cost between $1,200 and $1,800 when it launches in late 2028.
  • Xbox CEO Asha Sharma plans to release a custom-OS handheld by holiday 2027 after winning an internal software battle against the Windows team.
  • Xbox will also overhaul Game Pass into a tiered, à la carte subscription model while cutting 3,200 gaming division jobs to fix profit margins.
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Microsoft projects that the Project Helix cost will reach $1,200 to $1,800 when the next-generation Xbox console launches in late 2028. Inside its Redmond headquarters, the company faces this massive price spike because AI-driven memory shortages have tripled hardware component prices.

Reports reveal that the $1,200 to $1,800 figure is an internal projection, not a confirmed retail price. Microsoft could subsidize the system to lower the retail price.

Project Helix Could Be Xbox’s Most Expensive Console Yet

Xbox currently operates on a slim 3 percent profit margin. New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has already accelerated engineering deadlines and deployed Xbox Labs to experiment with AI technology and build the console-PC hybrid faster.

The reported price would make Project Helix significantly more expensive than previous Xbox consoles. The Xbox Series X launched at $499 in 2020, while the current generation has seen multiple price increases. The Series X now starts at $750 in the United States.

Xbox Announces Retro Green 25 Year Anniversary Series X Console and Controller
Image Credit: Xbox

Rising component costs could explain the projected price. Microsoft has previously said memory and console storage prices have increased substantially, while demand from AI data centers has put additional pressure on the supply of key components. These costs could make it harder for Microsoft to keep its next console affordable.

Microsoft has confirmed that Project Helix will play both Xbox and PC games. That could position the device as a hybrid between a traditional console and a gaming PC, although its final specifications and features remain unknown.

Xbox Handheld Could Arrive Before Project Helix

Before the flagship console arrives, Sharma plans to launch a next-generation Xbox handheld during the 2027 holiday season. Because this portable console-PC hybrid will rely on digital libraries, physical collectors can already convert Xbox discs to digital games.

Xbox disc to digital feature available now
Image Credit: Xbox

However, the Xbox and Windows teams recently clashed over the operating system while evaluating the overall Project Helix cost and performance targets. Remember, the Xbox PC app is getting a console-like makeover.

On top of that, recent updates let you customize Xbox console’s startup screen. Xbox executives refused a trimmed-down Windows Home build and secured control over a custom gaming OS.

Alongside these hardware shifts, Microsoft will overhaul Xbox Game Pass into a tiered, à la carte subscription model. Players will soon purchase individual add-ons for console-only titles, multiplayer access, and cloud gaming rather than paying for a single bundle.

To fund this transition and fix lagging margins, Sharma is cutting 3,200 gaming division jobs across multiple waves through January.

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Portrait of Ishan Adhikary
Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who covers all things video games. Spending time playing games and writing about them was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game. You feel me.

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