Xbox Reportedly Surveys Players on Console Exclusivity for Major First-Party Games

After releasing Gears of War: E-Day as an Xbox console exclusive, Microsoft is reportedly surveying players about making major first-party games like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Minecraft console exclusives. In a new survey sent to players on October 15, 2026, Microsoft asks whether players really care about Xbox console exclusivity.

Windows Central first spotted the survey from Xbox Research, which asks players how they’d react if every Xbox game except Call of Duty became exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC.

The survey also asks how players would react if Microsoft pulled existing Minecraft titles from sale on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles and limited future content updates to Xbox and PC.

Image Credit: Windows Central

“Imagine it was announced that all future title releases from every Xbox-developed gaming franchise except Call of Duty will be console-exclusive to Xbox. For Minecraft only, existing titles would no longer be available for purchase on PlayStation or Nintendo consoles, and would not receive any new content updates. However, there is no impact to any of the existing titles or content you already own. Nothing changes on PC in this announcement,” the final question reads.

The survey reportedly asks whether players would switch to Xbox for exclusives like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Minecraft or skip them if they weren’t available on PlayStation or Nintendo consoles. The questions also include Doom and Hideo Kojima’s PHYSINT, which Xbox picked up from PlayStation recently.

It’s unclear whether Xbox will make more console exclusives after Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution, but the survey suggests Microsoft is at least considering it. If The Elder Scrolls 6 or the next Fallout ends up being fully Xbox and PC exclusive, it definitely won’t sit right with players on other consoles.

Xbox still has Forza Horizon 6 and Fable slated for PS5 next year, so it isn’t completely doubling down on console exclusivity yet. However, with CEO Asha Sharma leading Xbox, it may happen sooner rather than later. What do you think about major first-party Xbox franchises going fully exclusive? Let us know.