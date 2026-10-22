Xbox Reveals Prices for Cloud Gaming Packs as Game Pass Subscribers Face Monthly Limits

Back in September 2026, Xbox announced it would introduce monthly Xbox Cloud Gaming limits for all Game Pass tiers starting in November this year. Now, Microsoft has revealed the new Xbox Cloud Gaming pack prices, letting you purchase and stream games without a Game Pass subscription.

In an official Xbox Wire blog post, the company announced that Xbox Insiders can purchase these playtime packs without an Xbox Game Pass subscription starting October 21, 2026, with the feature rolling out to everyone in November. Here are the Xbox Cloud Gaming packs you can purchase along with their prices:

10 hrs Pack: $3.99

$3.99 25 hrs Pack: $7.99

$7.99 50 hrs Pack: $11.99

Image Credit: Xbox

According to Xbox, these cloud playtime packs offer an ad-free Xbox Cloud Gaming experience with “shorter wait times, high-quality streaming, and playtime that remains available until it’s used.” During the preview, Xbox will gather player feedback and use it to improve the experience.

This new option targets players without an Xbox Game Pass subscription. At the same time, starting in November 2026, Game Pass subscribers will also face monthly Cloud Gaming limits based on their subscription tier. Here’s how much playtime each tier includes:

Game Pass Ultimate: 15 hours free

15 hours free Game Pass Premium: 10 hours free

10 hours free Game Pass Essential: 5 hours free

These tiers will include ads, which is why Xbox is introducing separate playtime packs that let players enjoy an ad-free cloud gaming experience.

Furthermore, the company is likely adding these cloud playtime packs to fit Xbox Game Pass’ changing subscription model, which will reportedly let players pay for the features they want soon. Once you use up your Xbox Cloud Gaming playtime pack, you can purchase another one to add more hours and keep playing.

Furthermore, with reports suggesting Xbox Game Pass could ditch day-one releases in 2027, these cloud playtime packs could be an option for players who want to stream games without paying full price at launch.

However, this also means the game and the Xbox device need to be “cloud-playable.” That said, what do you think about these prices? Let us know.