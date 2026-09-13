Diablo Netflix Animated Series Announced at BlizzCon 2026

Blizzard and Netflix are teaming up to develop a brand-new Diablo animated series, as President Johanna Faries announced during the BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony.

While Blizzard hasn’t revealed the release date, animation studio, or cast and crew, the company teased that other Blizzard titles like World of Warcraft and Overwatch could receive similar treatment.

“After decades of bringing entire universes to life through our games, we’re partnering with some creative powerhouses to tell even more stories beyond gaming across new screens,” wrote Blizzard in a press release about the new animated project.

There’s no official synopsis for the Diablo animated series yet, but here’s what the company said in its new dedicated Diablo blog: “Sanctuary’s darkness is spreading. Blizzard and Netflix are developing a new animated series set in the world of Diablo, bringing the franchise to a new screen.”

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Of course, Blizzard will share more details in the future, but for now, we assume that the Diablo animated series could focus on the events of the original Diablo game. For those unaware, Diablo (1996) follows a lone hero who ventures beneath the town of Tristram to defeat the Lord of Terror in the Sanctuary, the series’ primary setting.

The timing feels perfect, too, as Diablo celebrates its 30th anniversary this year following the original game’s release in 1996. Taking the popular ARPG franchise beyond controllers and keyboards could introduce even more people to Diablo’s rich and expansive world.

Moreover, BlizzCon 2026 is the first BlizzCon after Microsoft closed the $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023. So, this event is truly a celebration not only of Diablo, but also of Blizzard’s other iconic titles such as Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and StarCraft.

Speaking of Blizzard’s other franchises, the company also unveiled a new open-world StarCraft game and Overwatch’s next hero, Doctrine, set to release later this year. However, all of these projects, including the Diablo animated series, are still a ways off, so it may be some time before Blizzard shares more details.