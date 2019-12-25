Google Play Movies and TV app has now integrated content from Netflix and the recently launched Disney+ streaming service. The feature is currently live in the US and could be rolled out to other regions anytime soon.

With this integration, you no longer have to search for a TV show or a movie individually in multiple streaming services. Instead, you can link all your accounts in the Google Play Movies and TV app to seamlessly browse across all the services.

Once Google rolls out this new feature in your region, you will be prompted to add all the services you use, as you can see below. Choose the ones you have an active subscription of and you’re done. The app also asks if you have a cable or satellite TV service. If you have one, you may enter the credentials to link it with the app.

You can manage all your streaming services from the “Manage Services” section that appears after you tap on the hamburger menu present in the top left corner of the app.

The entire list of supported services are as follows (some services may be region-specific) – ABC, Amazon Prime Video, A&E, BET Now, CBS, Crackle, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Disney Now, Disney+, DIY Network, Food Network, Fox Now, Hulu, HBO Go, HBO Now, HGTV, History, Lifetime, Max Go, MTV, NBC, Netflix, Showtime, Showtime Anytime, Starz, The CW, Travel Channel, Tubi TV, VH1.

After you’ve added all your services, you’re looking at a one-stop destination for movies and TV shows with a massive library. It is worth noting that you’ll have to keep all the apps of the respective streaming services installed on your phone as Google Play Movies and TV app redirects you to the service’s app once you play a show.