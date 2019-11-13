Mere days after the launch of Apple TV+, another new video streaming competitor has step foot into the ring. Yes, we are talking about Disney+ here and its arrival among the likes of Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and others. It has debited only in some geographical locations but to much fanfare, thanks to the huge collection of Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar movies.

Disney+ has only been launched in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands (the company used it as a testbed for the service prior to launch) at the moment. However, if you are craving to watch the much-hyped Disney+ originals, including The Mandalorian, then here’s how you can use Disney+ in India:

Steps to Install and Use Disney+ Outside US

Android

1. Head over to APKPure.com and download the APKPure APK on your Android device. I know, it sounds meta, right? You then need to install the Disney+ app using APKPure.

2. Don’t open the Disney+ app until prompted. Now, head to the Google Play Store and download the 1.1.1.1 app (Free, in-app purchase starts at only Rs. 69), Cloudflare’s popular DNS service.

3. Power up 1.1.1.1 and hit the massive toggle button at the center to enable the DNS service. We suggest you use the service with WARP for faster connectivity speeds.

4. The moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Open the Disney+ app and it should show you the “Start Free Trial” button at the bottom. Hit that button right away to kick-start the sign-up process.

5. Once you’ve signed up and subscribed to Disney+ using the credit/debit card via the Google Play prompt that shows up. That’s all. You are in and can now enjoy Disney+ original TV shows.

Note: Don’t disconnect the 1.1.1.1 app while using Disney+ on an Android smartphone.

Desktop

Once you manage to create a Disney+ account using the aforementioned steps, it’s not difficult to use the service on your desktop. All you need is a browser and a reliable VPN service. So, follow the steps below to see the ones we opted for:

1. Open Google Chrome (could be any browser) on your PC and install the Windscribe VPN extension from the link right here.

2. You need to sign up for Windscribe VPN and confirm your e-mail address to get 10GB free data, which is enough to get you started. Click the “globe icon” in the extension, select any location in the U.S or Canada. Then press the power button to start using the VPN service.

3. Switch on the VPN service and voila, Disney+ should now be up and running in your browser window. Just log in with the same credentials as above and enjoy the first episode of The Mandalorian.

Note: We simply tried using a DNS Proxy and VPN service on our Windows and macOS desktops, but ran into a major hiccup. Disney+ required you to subscribe to the service using a credit/debit card from the region. This means you needed a credit card issued in the US, Canada or the Netherlands.

Ready for Star Wars and Marvel Binge Sessions?

That’s pretty much all. Disney+ is a dream come true for the hardcore Star Wars and Marvel fans, or most importantly for fans of Pixar movies. And let’s not forget the huge nostalgic collection of Disney TV shows such as Recess, Duck Tales, and movies to boot. You can now binge watch anything you like simply by following the aforementioned guide step-by-step.

Once you do get a Disney+ subscription, go ahead and check out the first episode of The Mandalorian. It’s kick-ass and you will like it.