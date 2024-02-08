Disney Announces Release Dates for Moana 2, Zootopia 2, And More Movies

When it comes to animated movies, Disney has always stood tall among all other production houses. However, the summer of 2023 has been a wrecking ball to the house of the mouse. Due to several underperforming movies, Disney made a loss of over $900 Million last year. So, now it seems that Disney has chosen to play safe by announcing the release dates and years for much-awaited sequels like Zootopia 2, Moana 2, and others. Bog Iger, Disney CEO, has revealed the release dates of a couple of fan-favorite franchises at the earnings call. In this article, find out when we will finally get to relive our childhood!

Image Courtesy: IMDb

In a recent report, it was revealed that the highly popular animated movie of 2016, Zootopia is getting a sequel pretty soon. Now, Zootopia 2 has been given a release date of November 26, 2025, and is reportedly in production at Disney Studios. As of now, we do not have plot details regarding Zootopia 2 but this movie will most probably follow another adventure of Nick and Judy. However, following the graph of how Disney movies have been doing, I hope to live up to our nostalgia.

Another surprising news came our way a few hours ago. It has been revealed that Moana 2 will be released on November 27, 2024. Disney, on its YouTube page, released the first look at Moana 2 which took everyone by surprise. Two of our most nostalgic animated movies announced in one day? 2024 has finally got a little better. An official trailer for Moana 2 has not yet been released but we are keeping a sharp eye out for it and will let you guys know as soon as there is an update!

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 Release Years Announced

Besides the above two announcements, it has also been confirmed that Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 will soon begin work. Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 release date is set to be in 2026. ‘FROZEN 3’ and ‘TOY STORY 5’ will be released in 2026. pic.twitter.com/jEmnxkMFx5— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 7, 2024

As of now, we do not have an official release date for either of these movies. However, knowing that Disney is finally doing what the audience wants can revive Disney Studios back to its former glory. Now all we have to do is wait to see if these sequels manage to live up to the nostalgia attached to these titles. Till then, stay tuned for further updates!