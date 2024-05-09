Disney+, Hulu, and Max to Offer a Bundle Plan and It’s Cable All over Again

It has come to light in a recent update that Disney and Warner Bros, two major rival companies are coming together to launch a three-service bundle of Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max merged together. This team-up has the potential to create a monopoly over other OTT platforms like Netflix and Peacock since it will offer a lot of content at a rather reasonable price.

According to Disney and Warner Bros., customers will be able to purchase this bundle from any of the merged streaming platforms .i.e Disney Plus, Hulu, or HBO Max with either an ads-supported plan or an Ads-free plan. Even though these streaming platforms will be available in a bundle, their content will not be merged and have separate sections from which users can choose which platform to stream similar to how Disney Plus and Hulu did while merging. Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up for a triple-play bundle of Disney+, Hulu and Max. https://t.co/zrj4ZtTkPx— Variety (@Variety) May 8, 2024

This bundle of Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max will be released this summer in the United States according to Disney and Warner Bros. As of now, we do not have a specific release date for this bundle or the possible price chart for it. According to the companies, this team-up will dominate the OTT platform with the best in class and the widest range of content. In their statement, the companies said-

“The best value in entertainment and an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros. and many more.”

Last I remember, such services were put forward by Cable TV providers but as OTT gained dominance, Cable TV became a thing of the past. However, these companies creating such a vast bundle makes it seem like they are trying to bring Cable TV 2.0.

However, the creation of such bundles proves to be rather beneficial for both companies and customers since bundles face a much lower cancellation rate and provide more content to the consumer at a comparatively lower rate. That is all we know about this as of now and as soon as something new comes up, we will let you folks know!