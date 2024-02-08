Disney Invests $1.5 Billion in Epic Games to Collaborate on an “Entertainment Universe”

The Walt Disney Company has been a known place for all types of movies, animations, and entertainment-related products. It seems they are adding gaming to their ecosystem in a different way. We already know that Marvel Studios already exists as their gaming studio for everything related to Marvel. While the other Disney-related IPs appear on different platforms under different studios, it seems Disney wants to create their own ‘Entertainment Universe.’ As a former collaboration partner, Epic Games is the destination for Disney to collaborate on this metaverse project.

When it comes to creating a virtual universe, several places come to mind, but one that stands out is Fortnite. According to a blog posted by The Walt Disney Company, Disney will invest $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic Games alongside the multiyear project.

The Chief Executive Officer at The Walt Disney Company, Robert A. Iger, has further said,

“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe.”

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney stated that this furthers the collaborative relationship Disney already had with Fortnite specifically. Sweeny confirms that this collaboration will see Disney’s universe inside Fortnite as a multiverse of possibilities. Tim Sweeney further said,

“…we’re collaborating on something entirely new to build a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities.”

Image Courtesy: Epic Games and The Walt Disney Company

Epic Games and Disney Collaboration

It is not new to us that Disney has always been in Fortnite in multiple collaborative ways. Be it the inclusion of Marvel superheroes in the games or the Star Wars. On the other hand, Epic Games-owned Unreal Engine has produced assets for video games like Disney’s Kingdom Hearts 3 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Unreal Engine is also known to be used in cinematic editing and animation for film and streaming. Epic Games also helped in the creation of more than 15 Disney Parks attractions like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

As the new collaboration deal happens, Epic Games will likely see a new virtual world of Disney inside their games. Be it the new Mandalorian Mayhem Coming to Rocket League or a separate universe created inside Fortnite.

New game modes, experiences, or featured Disney characters are some of the many possibilities through this collaboration. Now that we have a video trailer on the Fortnite official YouTube, the investment and excitement both seem worth keeping an eye on.

Do not forget that Disney recently laid off their metaverse division last year. Epic Games also had its share of laying-offs in September 2023. As Epic Games has been interested in metaverse projects before, the Disney Collaborate metaverse project will add more to their already vast world of the Fortnite universe. Epic Games recently saw LEGO joining hands in creating LEGO Fortnite for a world of LEGO universe.

For now, the new Disney universe release dates are unclear. What do you think about this investment? Do you want to see anything specific out of this collaboration? Let us know in the comments below.