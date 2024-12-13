If I am being honest, I had this desperation to hear anything at this point from Naughty Dog. After a masterpiece in The Last of Us 2, the studio ghosted the fans for quite a few years. Well, the wait is over. At The Game Awards 2024, Naughty Dog announces Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet, a brand new franchise.

The trailer provides a glimpse into a unique space adventure, a departure from Naughty Dog’s previous projects. Developers promise the game to be one of their wildest projects so far. Naughty Dog, the studio behind Uncharted and The Last of Us, has been working on this project since 2020 and promises to deliver the same level of storytelling excellence.

In Intergalactic, the renowned bounty hunter, Jordan A. Mun, finds herself isolated on the hazardous planet Sempiria. This mysterious world, a graveyard for countless explorers, will test the limits of her cunning and combat skills as she fights for survival. The connection to other universes is cut off from the world you are in. The only way for you to survive is through your intelligence and use of skills.

Apart from this, Naughty Dog did not share much more about the story part. However, Intergalactic will feature Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as the music creators. With a lineup of these legendary musicians, Intergalactic’s soundtrack promises to be a standout feature of the game. On top of that, Tati Gabrielle, popular for her work in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and You, plays the role of Jordan.

Naughty Dog also shared The Last of Us 2 PC release date during the show. Are you excited about Naughty Dog’s latest IP announcement with Intergalactic? Share your thoughts in the comments below!