New Mafia The Old Country Trailer Reveals Release Window and Platforms

While we eagerly await the release of GTA 6, 2K has surprised us with an early announcement of Mafia The Old Country. This classic franchise is making a comeback sooner than anticipated. At The Game Awards 2024, 2K unveiled a new trailer for Mafia The Old Country, revealing its release window and available platforms.

In the trailer, we see the origins of the Mafia franchise. Our beloved story takes us back to 1900s Sicily. In the world of a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld, you will taste the beginning of the Mafia Trilogy. This prequel will be more violent and unforgiving than any other edition of the Mafia history. The action will bring realism through rich storytelling and a gritty atmosphere; which Mafia is famous for.

Mafia The Old Country Release Window and Platforms

According to the official trailer, Mafia The Old Country will be released in Summer 2025, sooner than many expected. During the Mafia announcement teaser at Gamescom 2024, we already learned that the Game would take us back to Sicily. At that time, developers 2K shared that the anticipated game would be coming in 2025 with no proper release window.

Image Credit: 2K

With the release window now clear, we also know the platforms where the Mafia prequel will be available. Mafia The Old Country will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. The game is now up for wishlist across the platforms. You can wishlist Mafia The Old Country now on Steam, Xbox Store, and PS Store.

Are you excited for Mafia: The Old Country release in the Summer of 2025? Share your excitement with us in the comments below.