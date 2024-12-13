WarGaming’s New Mecha Hero Shooter ‘Steel Hunters’ Officially Announced

WarGaming, best known for its military-themed games such as World of Warships and World of Tanks, is returning with a multiplayer game after four years. They officially revealed their new IP today at The Game Awards 2024, and it is called Steel Hunters. This game is a new free-to-play extraction shooter featuring futuristic mech heroes.

The game takes place on a post-cataclysmic earth where humans have forged new machines with their souls called Hunters. Inside the ravaged earth, the hunters have to fight against each other to secure the “Starfall,” an extraterrestrial resource that is necessary to continue their survival. Therefore, players can expect a Transformer-esque action treat with this new PvPvE mecha hero shooter. Check out the trailer here:

There are a total of seven different hunters to choose from, each comes with a unique playstyle and progression system. Each game features six duos and you are given the task of securing the rare Starfall resource by either wiping out the rest of the hunter team or devising a plan to claim it first before anyone lays their hands on it. In the end, only one duo can emerge as the extractor.

Here is the official description of Steel Hunters shared by WarGaming:

Steel Hunters is a Free-to-Play, PvPvE shooter with futuristic mech battles. Fight to collect rare loot on an abandoned Earth, and use combat tactics to turn rivals into scrap. Choose your Hunter and playstyle to battle 5 other duo teams. Only one can extract from the Hunting Grounds.

The official release date of Steel Hunters hasn’t been revealed yet but the developers are offering a 10-day closed PC beta test starting today. I’m surprised by WarGaming’s new take on hero shooter with distinctive mechas and it feels like a fresh breath of air in this space. Players are presented with different hunters with special to properly strategize and conquer the hunting grounds. That’s it for now, so stay tuned for more updates about Steel Hunters next year.