Onimusha Returns After 18 Years: Everything We Know About Way of the Sword

After nearly two decades of silence, Capcom has finally answered fans’ prayers by announcing a new entry in the Onimusha series. The reveal of Onimusha: Way of the Sword at The Game Awards 2024 marks the franchise’s first new game since 2006, bringing the supernatural samurai action series into the modern gaming era.

What’s New in Way of the Sword

The announcement trailer gives us our first look at what appears to be a complete reimagining of the series. Unlike the fixed camera angles of the original games, Onimusha Way of the Sword features full 3D combat that seems to draw inspiration from modern action games. The footage shows the protagonist wielding the series’ signature Oni Gauntlet while engaging in intense sword fights with supernatural creatures.

The trailer showcases the return of some classic Onimusha elements, including the ability to absorb souls from defeated enemies and face off against challenging bosses. The protagonist’s identity remains unclear. While their appearance shares similarities with Samanosuke from the first game, Capcom hasn’t confirmed if this is a returning character or someone entirely new.

A Modern Take on a Classic Formula

While the game maintains its roots in Japanese history and folklore, Way of the Sword appears to be bringing significant modernizations to the Onimusha series. The visuals show a dramatic upgrade from the PS2-era graphics of previous entries.

The combat appears more fluid and dynamic, though it remains to be seen how much of the original game’s mechanics will carry over to this new entry.

If you want to play this game you will have to wait a bit longer as the game isn’t set to release until 2026. When it does arrive, it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

For those wanting to experience the series’ origins while waiting for Way of the Sword, the 2018 remaster of Onimusha: Warlords remains available on modern platforms.