The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Is Finally Coming to PC Next Year

Earlier this year, there were strong rumors that a PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was ready after the game’s release on PS5. Since then, PC gamers have been waiting to hear more about the release date of Naughty Dog’s GOTY — TLOU 2. Well, we don’t have to wait anymore as the award-winning studio has drawn the curtains on the PC release today during The Game Awards 2024.

Naughty Dog has teamed up with Nixxes Software and Iron Galaxy Studios to bring the fan-favorite The Last of Us 2 game to PC fans. In line with The Last of Us Season 2‘s release in Spring 2025, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is coming to PC on April 3, 2025.

As expected, the TLOU 2 PC version comes with improved visual quality and is packed with all the new features and the No Return modes. Here’s an official statement from Game Director Matthew Gallant:

We’re all thrilled to bring The Last of Us Part II to the PC audience, including all the great new features we added in the Remastered version for PS5.

So, PC gamers, get ready to witness the epic revenge-driven tale of Ellie set in the zombie-infested abandoned suburbs of Seattle. Moreover, I hope TLOU Part 2 doesn’t turn out to be a messy and unplayable PC port like its prequel game, which came out last year.

That said, are you excited about TLOU Part 2’s release on PC? Let us know in the comments below.