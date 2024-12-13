The First Berserker: Khazan Release Date Announced; The Next Big Soulslike?

The year 2025 is set to be one of the best years for gamers, filled with highly anticipated sequels and amazing new releases. One of the new titles added to the 2025 game release calendar is The First Berserker: Khazan, which finally gets an official release date.

Khazan’s first 15 minutes of gameplay was revealed a couple of months back, showcasing hardcore action combat with cool-looking bosses and Soulslike combat. At The Game Awards 2024 today, a new action trailer for The First Berserker: Khazan has been released along with the official release date for the game.

The First Berserker: Khazan is set to release on March 27, 2025. The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. The game is developed by Neople and is published by Nexon.

The new action trailer reveals a cool fight scene with a dragon, ending with a reveal of the release date. As a soulslike lover, I personally love the gameplay and ambiance of the game and have high expectations from its release.

Tell us what you think about The First Berserker: Khazan and whether you think it will be the next big Souls-like in 2025.