Witcher 4 Trailer Revealed, Ciri Replaces Geralt as the Witcher

CD Project Red’s next masterpiece has finally been revealed at The Game Awards 2024. The trailer for the highly anticipated 4th sequel of The Witcher game — The Witcher IV — is here.

The Witcher 4 trailer shows Ciri taking the lead as the protagonist over Geralt of Rivia. We see the common prejudices expected in the trailer where a young girl is being sacrificed to a monster — Bauk, which Ciri promptly tries to put a stop to.

We get a brief fight scene between Ciri and the monster where she shows uses magic and drinks the empowering potions.

Many years have passed since the Wild Hunt and Ciri has taken over Geralt as the new protagonist. The story will likely follow her escape as the new Witcher, as she uses Zireael, the sword gifted to her by Geralt. One of the big differences between Ciri and Geralt is the magic system. Where Geralt could only use the novice spells, Ciri can command more devastating magic power.

However, we don’t yet know whether Geralt will be completely absent in The Witcher 4, as even in Wild Hunt we had a few PoVs of Ciri. It was only recently that we learned about the CD Projekt Red starting full production of Witcher 4.

With the Netflix series taking a hit, Witcher fans can finally look forward to 2025 with the release of Witcher 4. Tell us what you think about Witcher 4 in the comments below.