MSI CreatorPro Z and M Series Laptops with 12th-Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX GPUs Launched

After upgrading its gaming laptops with Intel’s latest 12th-Gen processors and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series GPUs earlier this year, MSI has now launched a bunch of new creator-focused laptops with the latest RTX GPUs and the latest 12th-Gen Intel processors. This includes two new models under its CreatorPro Z-series and three under the CreatorPro M-series. So, let’s take a closer look at the key specs and features.

MSI CreatorPro Series Laptops Launched

MSI CreatorPro Z Series

Starting with the CreatorPro Z series, it consists of the CreatorPro Z17 and the CreatorPro Z16P. While both laptops feature similar specs, there are a few key differences between them. For starters, the CreatorPro Z17, as the name suggests, sports a 17-inch QHD+ display with support for a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 16:10 aspect ratio. It’s a touch screen with MSI Pen support. The CreatorPro Z16P, on the other hand, comes with a 16-inch panel but with the same features.

Under the hood, both models pack up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor, paired with either a 16GB Nvidia RTX A5500 GPU or a 12GB RTX A3000 GPU. As for the memory, there are two slots for internal storage for up to 64GB and DDR5-4800 RAM. MSI says that the devices can deliver up to 45% better performance than their predecessors. They are backed by a 4-cell 90Whr battery that charges with the included 240W adapter.

As for the I/O ports, both the laptops feature a Thunderbolt 4 port with PD charging, a USB-C Gen 2 port, a USB-A port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. However, the Z17 features an additional HDMI port that can support an external 8K 60Hz display or a 4K 120Hz monitor.

Other than these, the CreatorPro Z17 and the Z16P come with RGB keyboards with per-key RGB support, a quad-speaker setup, a webcam, and a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support. Furthermore, the laptops support the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies for better wireless communication. The laptops run Windows 11 Home or Pro out-of-the-box and come in a Lunar Gray color.

MSI CreatorPro M Series

Coming to the CreatorPro M series models, there are three – the CreatorPro M17, the CreatorPro M16, and the CreatorPro M15, coming with 17.3-inch, 16-inch, and 15.6-inch screens, respectively. While the higher-end M17 model supports a 144Hz refresh rate, while the M16 does not. However, both the M17 and the M16 come with QHD+ displays with a screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. The M15, on the other hand, features an FHD panel, though there is an optional model with a 144Hz display.

Under the hood, both the CreatorPro M17 and the M16 can pack up to Intel 12th-Gen Core i7-12700H processor, paired with up to 12GB Nvidia RTX A3001 GPU. The CreatorPro M15 comes with up to Intel’s 12th-Gen Core i7-11800H processor, along with NVIDIA RTX A1000 GPU. All three laptops pack up to 64GB of internal storage and support DDR4-3200 RAM. As for the battery, the M17 and the M16 are backed by a 53.5Whr battery (240W adaptor), while the M15 features a 51Whr battery (120W adaptor) inside.

Coming to the ports, there is a USB-C port, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a USB-A 2.0 port, an HDMI port with support for 4K 60Hz displays, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the M17 and the M16. The M15 comes with a USB-C port, three USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Additionally, the CreatorPro M laptops come with a white-backlit keyboard and support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2 technologies, and dual stereo speakers. Unlike the CreatorPro M16 and the M15, the M17 features a fingerprint sensor. All the models run Windows 11 Home or Pro out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price and availability of the new CreatorPro series laptops, MSI has not revealed the details at the time of writing. But, we can expect the company to share more details about the global prices and availability of its new CreatorPro laptops soon. For now, you can check out the laptops on MSI’s official website. So, stay tuned for further updates.