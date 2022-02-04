MSI Gaming Laptops with 12th-Gen Intel CPUs, RTX 30-Series GPUs Launched in India

MSI has launched its new range of gaming laptops with upgraded specs and “Meta-ready” hardware in India. The latest devices from the Taiwanese company pack up to 12th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPUs. To recall, some of these laptops were launched at CES 2022, and now they are available to buy in India. So, let’s take a look at the details.

MSI Gaming Laptops with Upgraded Specs Available in India

MSI has upgraded the gaming laptops under its Stealth GS series, Raider GE series, Vector GP series, Pulse GL series, Crosshair 15 series, and Katana GF series. Check out the details below to know more about the new range.

MSI Stealth GS Series

Starting with the Stealth GS series, MSI launched three new devices – the MSI Stealth GS77 12UHS, the MSI Stealth GS77 12UGS, and the MSI Stealth GS66 12UGS.

The Stealth G77 12UHS packs the 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor along with 16GB of GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The Stealth GS77 12UGS, on the other hand, comes with the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with 8GB of RTX 3070 Ti. These come with a 17.3-inch display with support for up to UHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s support for a 9Whr battery, 2 2W speakers, Windows 11 Home, up to 64GB of GDDR5 RAM, and more.

The Stealth GS66 12UGS comes in two models, one with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and one with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. Both the models come with 8GB of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, Windows 11 Home, a fingerprint scanner, 99.9Whr battery, and more.

Coming to the prices of the new MSI Stealth laptops, the Stealth GS77 12UHS comes at Rs 4,81,990, while the Core i7 version is priced at Rs 3,35,990. The Stealth G66 models – the GS66 12UGS and the GS66 12UHS are priced at Rs 3,30,990 and Rs 3,13,990 respectively.

MS Raider GE Series

Next up is the MSI Raider GE series, which includes the Raider GE76 12UHS that comes with the 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor along with 16GB of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Other than this, the series includes the Raider GE76 12UGS, packing the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with 8GB of RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The laptops sport a 17.3-inch display with up to QHD screen resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate, and support for up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

Furthermore, the Raider GE66 12UGS and the Raider GE66 12UHS models come with 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 CPUs respectively. While the GE66 12UGS comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, the GE66 12UHS model packs the higher-end RTX 3080 Ti GPU. There is also a Raider GE66 12UHS with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor that comes with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. They have a 15.6-inch screen with up to QHD screen resolution and a refresh rate of 240Hz.

As for the prices, you can check them out below.

Raider GE76 12UHS – Rs 4,81,990

Raider GE76 12UGS – Rs 2,85,990

Raider GE66 12UHS – Rs 4,47,990

Raider GE66 12UGS -Rs 2,79,990

Raider GE66 12UHS (11th-Gen Intel CPU) – Rs 4,14,990

MSI Vector GP Series

The Vector GP series includes the Vector GP76 12UH that comes with the 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU along with 8GB of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The Vector GP76 12UGS packs the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor along with an 8GB RTX 3070 GPU. The laptops sport a 17,3-inch display (up to QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate).

Other than these, the series also includes the Vector GP66 12UH with 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RTX 3080 GPU and the Vector GP66 12UGS, packing the same CPU as the GP66 12UH and 8GB of RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Both come with a 15.6-inch display with a resolution of up to QHD and a 240Hz refresh rate.

You can check out the prices right below.

Vector GP76 12UH – Rs 2,46,990

Vector GP76 12UGS – Rs 2,23,990

Vector GP66 12UH – Rs 2,40,990

Vector GP66 12UGS – Rs 2,12,990

Pulse GL Series

The MSI Pulse GL series includes the Pulse GL76 12UEK that comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with 6GB of RTX 3060 GPU and is priced at Rs 1,62,990. There is also the Pulse GL66 12UEK model, packing similar hardware. It is priced at Rs 1,56,990. Both laptop variants have up to a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS display with a 360Hz refresh rate, up to 64GB RAM, two stereo speakers, and more.

MSI Crosshair 15 Series

The MSI Crosshair 15 series comes with the Crosshair 15 B12UEZ model, packing a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with 6GB of RTX 3060 GPU, priced at Rs 1,56,990. The company also introduced a special Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition B12UGZ model that comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, paired with 8GB of RTX 3070 GPU, which can be purchased for Rs 1,90,990.

The laptops have a 15.6-inch QHD 165Hz IPS display, up to 64GB of RAM, Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer-backed dual stereo speakers, and more.

MSI Katana GF Series

Lastly, there is the MSI Katana GF series that includes the Katana GF76 12UE variant with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 6GB of RTX 3060 GPU. The Katana GF76 12UD, on the other hand, comes with the same CPU but with 4GB of RTX 3050 GPU. It comes with a 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz IPS display.

The Katana GF66 12UE model packs the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with 6GB of RTX 3060 GPU. The Katana GF66 12UD and 12UC variants come with the 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs. While the 12UC model packs 4GB of RTX 3050 GPU, the 12UD variant has the 4GB RTX 3050 Ti GPU. These laptops get a 15.6-inch screen with up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Check out the prices of the models below.

Katana GF76 12UE – Rs 1,51,990

Katana GF76 12UD – Rs 1,28,990

Katana GF66 12UE – Rs 1,45,990

Katana GF66 12UD – Rs 1,23,990

Katana GF66 12UC – Rs 1,11,990

All 22 models of its new laptops support backlit keyboards and will be available to buy at MSI-authorized online and offline resellers across the country. You can also pre-order some of the models from MSI’s official website in India.