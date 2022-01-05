CES 2022: Intel Introduces New 12th Gen Mobile and Desktop Processors

At the ongoing CES 2022 event, Intel has unveiled the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile and desktop processors. The new mobile processors are based on the flagship Intel Core i9-12900HK. This is claimed to be the world’s fastest processor and the best mobile gaming platform.

12th Gen Intel Core Mobile Processors

The new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors are built on the Intel 7 process and are touted to be 40% faster than the predecessor processor.

The flagship processor is expected to improve the system performance for single and multi-threaded apps, for which Intel has paired the Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) with the help of Intel Thread Director. Intel Core i9-12900HK supports up to 5GHz frequencies and 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores).

The chip can deliver up to 28% faster gaming performance and can even improve performance for content creators by increasing the performance in 3D rendering by 43%. It also supports DDR5/ LPDDR5 and DDR4/ LPDDR4 modules, which is a first in the industry for the H-series processors.

Furthermore, the new 12th Gen Intel chip ensures three times faster connectivity, supports Wi-Fi 6E, and Thunderbolt 4 for faster transfer speeds. It is also expected to deliver “desktop-caliber” performance and is meant for gamers, creators, and even engineer professionals. It will start shipping with devices in February 2022.

Intel has also detailed the upcoming U- and P-series mobile processors. These processors support up to 14 cores, 20 threads, and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. While the U-series processors work at 9W to 15W and are designed for thin and light laptops, the P-series processors operate at up to 28W and are also meant for thin performance-centric laptops. The processors will find their way in foldables, 2 in 1s, detachable, and others devices in 2022.

Intel 12th Gen Core Desktop Processors

Intel has also introduced 22 new Intel 12th Gen Core desktop processors, ranging from Intel Core i9 chips to Pentium and Celeron. The new 35-Watt and 65-Watt desktop processors can provide scalable power and enhanced performance for gaming, content creation, and other productivity tasks.

The 65-Watt processors are accompanied by the new Intel Laminar Coolers. Intel has also introduced the new Intel H670, H610, and B660 chipsets that come with Z-series processor capabilities such as PCIe 4.0 lanes, integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), Intel Volume Management Device (VMD), the ability to overclock the memory, and more.

Additionally, Intel has updated its IntelEvo platform for laptops. The company has also introduced new versions of the Intel vPro platform (Intel vPro Enterprise, Intel vPro, and Intel Evo Design, Intel vPro Essentials) for businesses.