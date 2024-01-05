MSI CLAW Handheld Gaming Console Leaked Ahead of CES 2024

MSI has just teased the launch of an entirely new product class, the company’s first handheld gaming console. The upcoming MSI CLAW handheld gaming console will compete directly against options like ROG Ally & Steam Deck.

On X (formerly Twitter) MSI’s official account recently teased gamers with the upcoming launch of MSI CLAW handheld. The company has released a video cryptically showcasing (what looks to be) its first upcoming handheld gaming console. 🤔🤔🤔— Intel Gaming (@IntelGaming) January 4, 2024

The official X account of Intel Gaming has also replied to MSI’s teaser video. This is definitely a very exciting development. So far, we have seen most handhelds use AMD processors, but Intel replying to MSI’s teaser video could mean the new handheld features the latest Intel processors instead.

Intel has recently released Core Ultra processors with incredibly powerful Meteor Lake graphics that even feature basic-level ray-tracing and afre capable of playing the latest games. According to a new leak, the MSI CLAW handheld gaming console will launch with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor. We have detailed the specifications of this particular SKU from Intel below:

Intel Processor Total No. Of Cores (C) / Threads (T) Core Configuration (P/E/LP-E) Intel Smart Cache (LLC) Max P-Core / E-Core Turbo Frequency Integrated GPU, Xe Cores, GPU Frequency Base TDP Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16C/22T 6+8+2 24M 4.80 GHz / 3.80 GHz Arc Graphics, 8 Xe Cores, 2.25 GHz 28W Specifications of MSI Claw Gaming Handheld

The processor was revealed to us in a Geekbench leak (spotted by X user @Olrak29_). The benchmark score of the upcoming MSI CLAW gaming handheld is 11543 pts (multi-core) and 2403 pts (single-core). Hopefully, we will get to know its capabilities in today’s latest games soon!

Image Courtesy: MSI

MSI will showcase this CLAW gaming handheld console at CES 2024, as confirmed in their teaser. So, we should hear more about this console next week! Apart from this, this upcoming handheld gaming console was shown to us by hardware leaker @wxnod, who posted images on X. This has revealed the handheld design, showing the ABXY controller design and MSI’s dragon-esque aesthetic everywhere. pic.twitter.com/XqPU0ECprz— Алексей (@wxnod) January 5, 2024

Valve’s Steam Deck came out back in early 2022. Subsequently, many brands have attempted to launch their own handheld gaming console. ASUS ROG Ally made me personally love handhelds, especially those based on Windows 11. With the upcoming launch of MSI CLAWh andheld gaming console, the future of these incredibly portable PCs is quite bright.

If you wonder why I referred to these handhelds as personal computers, it’s because the ROG Ally or Steam Deck running Windows works just fine as a normal computer! Intel Core Ultra chips on MSI’s latest gaming handheld will definitely take it to the next level.

What are your thoughts on MSI’s upcoming portable gaming console? Let us know in the comments below.