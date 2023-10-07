5 Best MSI Laptop Deals to Check Out During the Festive Sale!

As the year draws to an end, we once again approach the season of festivals and, along with it, massive discounts and exciting deals. MSI’s gaming laptops have always remained a league apart from others. With many exciting features such as the latest RTX graphics from Nvidia, capable processors, fast DDR5 RAM, high refresh rate displays, CoolerBoost for better thermals, and more, there’s something for everyone.

Thankfully, MSI’s mega Festive Sale is currently underway, and it brings exciting deals on some of their best laptop lineups. We studied all the deals and have featured some compelling budget as well as high-end laptop options from MSI that will fit all use cases in this list. So, no matter if you need a gaming companion, a study buddy, or a professional setup, there’s something for everyone. Without further ado, let us go through the best deals available during the MSI Festive Sale.

Disclaimer: Since the Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are currently ongoing, these deal prices may fluctuate. We suggest you double-check the deal prices before you complete the purchase.

1. MSI Cyborg 15 A12VE-070IN

CPU: Intel Core i7-12650H (10-core processor)

Intel Core i7-12650H (10-core processor) GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6) RAM: 16GB DDR5 (8GB x 2)

16GB DDR5 (8GB x 2) Display: 15.6-inch, 144Hz refresh rate, 1920×1080 (FHD) resolution, IPS-level panel (45% NTSC)

15.6-inch, 144Hz refresh rate, 1920×1080 (FHD) resolution, IPS-level panel (45% NTSC) Storage: 512GB NVMe Gen 4 SSD

512GB NVMe Gen 4 SSD Keyboard: Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard

We start the list with MSI’s Cyborg 15, a laptop designed for gamers who like aesthetics in their machine. The laptop features the classic sci-fi cyberpunk design that takes it into another dimension. This mechanized exterior design results in a well-framed gaming laptop that gives a striking appeal. Even the keyboard follows suit with its Cyberpunk-inspired design and accented WASD keys. The laptop weighs less than 2 kg, making it your perfect companion for gaming on the go.

The 12th Gen Core i7 CPU and RTX 4050 GPU under the hood will give you optimal gaming performance in AAA and indie games alike. It’s naturally coupled with the latest features from the Nvidia RTX 40 series, such as AV1 Encoding, DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and more. If you value your visual fidelity, the built-in IPS-level display with a 144Hz refresh rate will not only provide you with some quality gaming but also sharp entertainment visuals. So, if you’re someone who wants a quality machine for gaming everywhere, check out the MSI Cyborg during the festive sale.

Original Price: Rs 123,990 | Sale Price: Rs 92,990 (~25% off)

2. MSI GF63 Thin 11SC-1494IN

CPU: Intel Core i5-11260H (6-core processor)

Intel Core i5-11260H (6-core processor) GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (Max-Q Variant, 4GB GDDR6)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (Max-Q Variant, 4GB GDDR6) RAM: 8GB DDR4 3200MHz (8GB x 1)

8GB DDR4 3200MHz (8GB x 1) Display: 15.6-inch, 60Hz refresh rate, 1920×1080 (FHD) resolution, IPS-level panel (45% NTSC)

15.6-inch, 60Hz refresh rate, 1920×1080 (FHD) resolution, IPS-level panel (45% NTSC) Storage: 512GB NVMe Gen 3 SSD

512GB NVMe Gen 3 SSD Keyboard: Red Backlit Gaming Keyboard

We end the list with MSI GF63 Thin, a laptop that is a good entry into the world of gaming. While not the most powerful in the lot, the GF63 Thin is an excellent combination of quality components and a price that will make you want to get it immediately. For starters, it comes with an IPS-level display that shows your games, movies, and other multimedia with impressive colors.

However, gaming is the priority, and for that, the GF63 Thin comes with the gamer’s favorite Nvidia GTX 1650 and a powerful 11th-gen i5 chip. The GPU also comes with Max-Q technology to help with additional battery life. Furthermore, the speedy NVMe Gen 3 storage is reliable for storing all your content and gives you quick boot times. Its thin and lightweight design, as the name suggests, is quite good for your computing and gaming needs on the go. So, if you’re just starting into your gaming journey, close your eyes and get the MSI GF63 at the below price during the festive sale.

Original Price: Rs 67,990 | Sale Price: Rs 46,990 (~30% off)

3. MSI GF63 Thin 12VE-070IN

CPU: Intel Core i7-12650H (10-core processor)

Intel Core i7-12650H (10-core processor) GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6) RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (8GB x 2)

16GB DDR4 3200MHz (8GB x 2) Display: 15.6-inch, 144Hz refresh rate, 1920×1080 (FHD) resolution, IPS-level panel (45% NTSC)

15.6-inch, 144Hz refresh rate, 1920×1080 (FHD) resolution, IPS-level panel (45% NTSC) Storage: 512GB NVMe Gen 4 SSD

512GB NVMe Gen 4 SSD Keyboard: Red Backlit Gaming Keyboard

MSI’s Thin GF63 is the perfect combination for an entry gamer and an enthusiast looking to level up their gaming. Coupled with an i7 12th Gen & RTX 4050, this laptop packs a lot of punch and can give you satisfying visual quality & performance in your favorite games. Its display features a 144Hz refresh rate & and it’s an IPS-level panel, so the colors and smoothness of your games will be quite good. You can carry over the same level of reliability to your entertainment sessions so that Netflix will look just as good.

While you might think the RTX 4050 will heat up, the MSI Cooler Boost technology will ensure this gaming laptop is 10% quieter and cooler than others. The beautiful aesthetics carry over here as the GF63 Thin has a sleek black & red color theme with a textured display lid showcasing the deadly MSI dragon. So, if you’re just starting out, then get this deal for an amazing discount.

Original Price: Rs 1,15,990 | Sale Price: Rs 87,990 (~24% off)

4. MSI Katana 17 B12VFK-668IN

CPU: Intel Core i7-12650H (10-core processor)

Intel Core i7-12650H (10-core processor) GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6) RAM: 16GB DDR5 (8GB x 2)

16GB DDR5 (8GB x 2) Display: 17.3-inch, 240Hz refresh rate, 2560×1440 (QHD) resolution, IPS Panel (100% DCI-P3)

17.3-inch, 240Hz refresh rate, 2560×1440 (QHD) resolution, IPS Panel (100% DCI-P3) Storage: 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD

1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD Keyboard: 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

As you might be able to tell yourself, this is the laptop that starts to level up and change the game. The MSI’s Katana 17 comes with a flurry of premium features that separates it from the tribe. For starters, the Katana comes with an ultra-sharp and extremely color-accurate QHD display that makes it perfect for playing at high resolutions and watching shows alike. What’s more, is that the laptop comes with a 240Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, which will really make the colors pop.

Thankfully, MSI already knew the high demand this would entail and outfitted a massive 8GB RTX 4060, which can handle the load quite easily. Furthermore, the inclusion of a 12th Gen Core i7 and MSI Cooler Boost makes it quite a powerhouse and will ensure your sessions remain fast and cool. While anyone can get the Katana, we recommend this model for the more serious gamers or demanding creatives out there.

Original Price: Rs 1,32,990 | Sale Price: Rs 1,04,990 (~20% off)

5. MSI Pulse 17 B13VGK-666IN

CPU: Intel Core i7-13700H (14-core processor)

Intel Core i7-13700H (14-core processor) GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6) RAM: 16GB DDR5 (8GB x 2)

16GB DDR5 (8GB x 2) Display: 17.3-inch, 240Hz refresh rate, 2560×1440 (QHD) resolution, IPS Panel (100% DCI-P3)

17.3-inch, 240Hz refresh rate, 2560×1440 (QHD) resolution, IPS Panel (100% DCI-P3) Storage: 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD

1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD Keyboard: 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

MSI Pulse 17 is one of the company’s best offerings that comes with some class-leading specifications only found in the finest. This includes the massively loved i7 13th Gen processor and a powerful Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. This combination will handle everything you throw at it, so feel free to stress it with your toughest games. For the stricklers, the laptop even comes with a MUX Switch, so no performance is spared. The Cooler Boost 5 tech with a shared heatpipe design will ensure that no matter what you do, the laptop temps remain cool.

The window for all this is a huge 17.3-inch 240Hz QHD display, which will show you all the frames the components above will render. And for those who want to show off aesthetics, the iconic ‘Pulse’ looks of this laptop feature the MSI logo and text on the display lid along with a sleek, gray finish. It also has a 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard and even supports High-Res Audio. So do yourself a favor and get this experience right now.

Original Price: Rs 1,95,990 | Sale Price: Rs 1,59,990 (~18% off)