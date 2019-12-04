At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii, Motorola on stage announced that it’s going to re-enter the flagship smartphone market in 2020 next year. The Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 chipset will give Motorola the foundation it needs to once again step foot into the premium segment.

The Lenovo-owned phone maker has put out a variety of budget and mid-range devices, including the Motorola One Macro and One Zoom, this year. The company also wowed us with the Motorola Razr foldable earlier last month and well, it looks like it has no plans of stopping just there.

In an official statement, Sergio Buniac, Motorola Mobility President stated, “Motorola will continue leading the 5G era with our expanded lineup of 5G solutions in 2020 – driven by the high-performing Snapdragon 765 and 865 mobile platforms, re-invigorating our place in the premium flagship space.”

Motorola hasn’t shared any specifics yet but the Motorola Razr is the company’s first attempt at building a premium smartphone. It may not sport a flagship chipset, but the foldable offers a premium hardware experience. The statement above hints that the company has already started work on flagship phones powered by the newly announced Snapdragon chipsets.

The company has shared any specific timeline for the release, except for saying that it’s going to have new premium products to announce in early 2020. Motorola hasn’t added any new device to the flagship space in a long time. The Snapdragon 800-series chipset has been missing from its portfolio post the launch of the Moto Z3 last year. It would be interesting to see what Motorola pushes out the door next year – a 5G-capable Motorola Razr?

Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform was announced last night and well, it’s the chipset you would find in most Android flagships launching next year. Samsung’s much-loved Galaxy S11 series will most likely be the first one to utilize this chipset, along with Xiaomi Mi 10, which has been confirmed to come equipped with this flagship chipset.