Motorola has announced two new soundbars today under its AmphisoundX lineup in partnership with Flipkart. The new soundbars are the Motorola AmphisoundX 200W soundbar with subwoofer & surround sound speakers and the 100W AmphisoundX soundbar.

The Motorola AmphisoundX 200W soundbar follows a premium design with a glass touch panel. The company has equipped the 72W soundbar with six 2.75-inch front-firing drivers and a built-in digital signal processor and amplifier. There are two 24W satellite speakers with 3-inch drivers in the setup. The 80W subwoofer features an 8-inch bass driver, which should enhance your experience.

In terms of connectivity, the Motorola AmphisoundX 200W soundbar offers HDMI ARC and optical cable options apart from Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, and USB ports. The company is also bundling a remote with hotkeys to tweak sound effects.

Coming to Motorola’s AmphisoundX 100W soundbar, it features 2.25-inch front-firing drivers in the 50W soundbar. The 50W subwoofer has a 6.5-inch bass driver. The connectivity options are the same as the 200W model, which means you Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, USB ports, HDMI ARC, and optical cable options to choose from.

“We are excited to expand our range of Soundbars and Home Theatres this festive season, through a host of industry-first and class-leading features that are designed to deliver a truly immersive experience for the Indian consumers.” said Prashanth Mani, Country Head and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility.

The new Motorola AmphisoundX soundbars will be available on Flipkart from the 14th of September. You can purchase the Motorola AmphisoundX 200W Soundbar at Rs. 14,999. On the other hand, the 100W model will cost Rs. 7,499.