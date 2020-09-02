Indian e-commerce giant, Flipkart is today launching a new wholesale platform ‘Flipkart Wholesale’. The new B2B platform is aimed at connecting local retailers with manufacturer’s directly, and digitally.

Right now, the platform is available for fashion retailers with a focus on footwear and apparel. The service is going live today in three cities: Gurugram, Delhi, and Bengaluru. However, Flipkart is planning on expanding to Mumbai soon as well.

Speaking of expansions, Flipkart is aiming to grow the B2B platform to 20 more cities by the end of 2020, and enter categories including Home & Kitchen, and Groceries. The Walmart-owned e-commerce giant is hoping to gather over 300 strategic partners, and cross 2 lakh listings in 2 months. It is also planning to onboard 50 brands and 250 local manufacturers in the coming days.

“Flipkart Wholesale is built on the core value proposition of bringing prosperity to Indian Kiranas and MSMEs by making their business easier using technology. With the strong capability within the group in B2B, we will focus on meeting the needs of kiranas and MSMEs by providing these small businesses a wide selection at significant value, powered by technology to make their lives easier.” said Adarsh Menon, SVP and Head, Flipkart Wholesale. Further, he added that “businesses will have one-stop access to an extensive selection of products with attractive schemes and incentives, supplemented with data-driven recommendations for stock selection, delivered through a fast and reliable network to drive greater efficiencies.”

Flipkart Wholesale offers customers easy credit facility, Flipkart assured products, speedy delivery, and convenient returns. Moreover, customers will gain access to market insights from the Flipkart ecosystem to better understand customer demand in their area.