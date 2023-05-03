Moto Razr 40 Ultra Specs Leak In Its Entirety; Check out the Details!

The upcoming Moto Razr 40 Ultra foldable phone has been making headlines for a few weeks now. It is the much-awaited successor to the Moto Razr 5G launched in 2022. The Moto Razr 40 Ultra will compete with the likes of the OPPO Find N2 Flip, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5. The soon-to-be-announced Moto Razr foldable phone has leaked on a few occasions in the past, but the latest leak leaves nothing to the imagination. So, let’s look at the details.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specs Surface Online

Earlier last year, the launch of the Moto Razr 3 (now expected to be called the Razr 40 Ultra) was confirmed by Motorola execs. Recently, the company teased that the Razr will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Now, the entire specs sheet of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra has surfaced online, thanks to XDA Developers.

First and foremost, Motorola is expected to launch two variants of its next Razr foldable — one flagship and another “Lite” variant. While not much info is available for the non-ultra variant, let’s have a look at what the Moto Razr 40 Ultra will offer.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra will feature a Full-HD (2640 x 1080) AMOLED foldable display with HDR support. The main display will boast either a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, there’s no confirmation on the same just yet. The phone is expected to feature a 1056 x 1066 resolution outer display; matching the square design of the leaked renders.

image courtesy: Evan Blass

While multiple leaks have suggested that we will get a 3.5-inch outer display, XDA’s leak has no information on the size of the outer display. The smartphone will likely sport a glass back for the lower half of the clamshell while being surrounded by an aluminum chassis. The outer display is expected to offer a ton of customization options to boost its practicality and functionality.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra, as mentioned above, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will have dual SIM and e-SIM support, along with sensors like NFC and a fingerprint reader. It is also expected to include a 3,640mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Razr 40 Ultra will come with Android 13 out of the box.

Furthermore, as per the leak, the Razr 40 Ultra is expected to sport a 12MP primary Sony IMX563 sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor. The foldable display is expected to house a 32 MP OmniVision OV32B40 selfie shooter.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is expected to arrive in black, blue, and a special edition “Burberry” color. So, are you excited to get your hands on Moto’s upcoming foldable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured image courtesy: Twitter/Evan Blass