Moto G51 5G India Launch Set for December 10

After launching the Moto G31 in India last week, Motorola is now all set to introduce the Moto G51 5G in the country. The company has revealed that the phone will launch on December 10 in India. For the uninitiated, both these phones launched recently in the global markets alongside the Moto G200, the Moto G41, and the Moto G71.

Moto G51 India Launch Confirmed

As revealed via an official tweet, the Moto G51 will come with support 12 global 5G bands and will be available to buy exclusively via Flipkart, much like most Motorola smartphones. Do more than you ever thought was possible with #motog51. It comes with 12 global 5G bands that let you watch videos, play games or download your favourite shows in no time! Meet the new #motog51 as it launches 10th Dec on @Flipkart. #GoTrue5G #gomotog pic.twitter.com/mhS5Lhyh9k— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 4, 2021

It is expected to be the first 5G Motorola phone in India to fall under Rs 20,000. With this launch, it will compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, the Redmi Note 11T 5G, and more.

The Moto G51 comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage can be further expanded by up to 512GB via a memory card.

The camera department gets three rear cameras. That includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, Moto G51 packs a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling. The phone comes with camera features such as HDR, Night Vision, slow-motion videos, digital zoom (up to 8x), Portrait mode, AR filters, Live filters, Face Beauty, and more.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging and runs near-stock Android 11. Additionally, it gets IP52 water resistance, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a dedicated Google Assistant button, Dolby Atmos, and more. It comes in Bright Silver and Aqua Blue colors.

Just to reiterate, there’s no word on the Moto G51’s price in India just yet. Hence, we need to wait for the official launch to take place for a conclusive idea.