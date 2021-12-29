MIUI 13 Update List: Here are the MIUI 13 Supported Devices

Xiaomi has just introduced its next-generation MIUI 13 skin with a focus on system fluency, improved privacy features, and more. MIUI 13 has been introduced alongside MIUI 13 Pad, MIUI Watch, MIUI Home, and MIUI TV to create a whole Xiaomi ecosystem. If you are thinking about the devices that will support the new MIUI 13, here’s a look at the eligible MIUI 13 devices.

List of MIUI 13 Eligible Devices

It is revealed that Xiaomi will introduce the stable version of MIUI 13 at the end of January 2022. The first batch includes the recently launched Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X, all coming with MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The first batch also includes the Xiaomi 11 Ultra, the Xiaomi 11 Pro, and the Xiaomi 11.

There’s no word on the second and the third batches of MIUI 13. However, Xiaomi is expected to release the details soon.

As for the global users, they are most likely to get the first batch of MIUI 13, starting Q1, 2022. Here’s a list of the possible devices that might get the first batch.

MIUI 13 First Batch (Global)

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 8 2021

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Redmi Note 10 JE

According to Xiaomi, MIUI 13 Pad will be released for the Mi Pad 5 Pro and the Mi Pad 5 during the same time as the MIUI 13. MIUI Watch’s stable version has already reached the Xiaomi Watch Color 2 and the Xiaomi Watch S1. MIUI Fold (internal beta) will be released for the Mi Mix Fold at the end of April 2022, while the MIUI Home will be released in mid-January 2022 for the Redmi Touch Screen Speaker Pro 8, Speaker 8, and Xiaomi Touch Screen Speaker Pro 8.

As for the MIUI TV, the first batch will be released for the Redmi Max (86-inch) Large screen TV at the end of January 2022 and for the Redmi Max (98-inch) Smart TV at the end of March 2022. The second batch will be available for the 2022 Mi TV ES 55/65/75 and the Redmi X55/65/75 Smart TV at the end of April 2022. There’s no word on when the new MIUI version will be released for other global devices.

Speaking about the MIUI 13 features, it introduces improved system fluency, the new Mi Sans font, new widgets, customizable Xiao AI assistant, new wallpapers, better privacy features, improved Focus Computing, Atomic Memory, Liquid Storage, and loads more.

We will keep you posted on all the details. Hence, stay tuned.