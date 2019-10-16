At the Redmi Note 8 series launch event today, Xiaomi talked about the MIUI 11 rollout schedule and well, to our surprise, it carries information about the much-loved flagship killer – Poco F1 as well. So, are you curious to know when the MIUI 11 update will start rolling out to Poco F1 users?

Well, Xiaomi plans to push out the latest MIUI 11 update to a total of 28 devices in its portfolio in India and you would be elated to know that Poco F1 is one of the first few devices to receive the update. Poco F1 will start receiving the MIUI 11 update on October 22. It would be a phased rollout, spread over a week’s period, so don’t get disheartened (or start tweeting out to Poco) if you don’t receive the update on Day 1.

While we know when the Poco F1 will receive the MIUI 11 update, Xiaomi hasn’t really confirmed whether it will be based on Android 10 or not. I guess we will have to wait another week to know for ourselves.

As for new features in MIUI 11, the company adopts a minimalist approach to bring a further optimized fullscreen experience with a new dark them in tow. You are getting customization features for the always-on display, dynamic video wallpapers, and well, improvements to native apps including the Mi Calculator, Mi Calendar to help with the user’s daily life and work. You can read about all the new features right here.