MIUI 11 is already an impressive upgrade over MIUI 10 with several thoughtful new features, including, of course, the much-in-demand Night Mode, but Xiaomi is now apparently working on bringing more granular controls to its new custom Android ROM. According to XDA, the company is now testing a new advanced display calibration feature that will give users more control over how elements will look on the display.

Found within a hidden settings page in the latest MIUI 11 nightly build, the new advanced display calibration controls will apparently give users the option to choose the color gamut from four different options, including Enhanced, Original, P3 and sRGB. As can be seen from the images below, it will also apparently have sliding controls to individually adjust the red, green and blue color levels in the RGB color space.

There will seemingly also be sliders to adjust the hue, saturation and value in the HSV color space, as well as sliders to control the contrast and gamma. The display calibration pages all have live preview windows at the top and all the changes are auto-saved unless the user discards them by tapping on the ‘Discard Changes’ button at the bottom. Users will also be ditch all changes en masse to restore the default settings, says the report.

It is interesting to see Xiaomi still working to incorporate new features into MIUI 11, but without any specific ETA, it isn’t immediately clear as to when these options will make their way to the stable build. However, one thing’s for sure, not all devices that have been updated to MIUI 11 will get the new feature, seeing as most of the original MIUI 11 functionalities, including Dark Mode, wasn’t rolled out to many of the older smartphones, although, users can can still enable it on their devices using a simple ADB shell command.