Minecraft Live 2024 Leak Confirms Update Name, New Mob, and New Biome

Minecraft Live is one of the most anticipated events for Minecraft fans. It is where we learn about the next major Minecraft update, including all the new features coming to the game. Although this year’s event is still a few days away, the juicy details for the next update – not called Minecraft 1.22 – have been accidentally leaked by Mojang itself.

Some overzealous web designer at Mojang inadvertently updated the Minecraft Live website ahead of the live stream, leaking the major details of the upcoming feature drop. First of all, if you missed the memo, Minecraft will now follow a ‘feature drop’ approach to updates instead of them releasing once a year.

Spoiler Warning: Past this point, you will see spoilers for the upcoming Minecraft update.

While the official details have been taken down from the Minecraft Live 2024 website, a version of it lives on via this Web Archive link right here.

As per the leak, the first feature drop is called the Bundles of Bravery drop and brings with it the following two new features – one new biome and one new mob that will reside in this biome.

This new biome coming in the next Minecraft update is called the Pale Garden biome, and that’s all we know about it right now. We don’t have an official image to confirm where it will be located or what it will look like, but the name sort of hints at it being a cold biome. The new hostile mob, which is called the Creaking, will reside in this biome and is already giving me goosebumps. Source: Minecraft/ Mojang Studios

Apart from the new biome and mob, the first Minecraft drop will feature a new Hardcore mode, new information on Bundles that were recently added to the game, and more details about the Minecraft movie. Here is the complete text that appeared on the Minecraft Live 2024 website:

“Get the latest and greatest news from this year’s show: A first look at the pale garden and its hostile mob—the creaking, insight into bundles and Hardcore mode, and exclusive info on A Minecraft Movie and our upcoming immersive experience, Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue.”

So, what are your expectations from the Pale Garden biome and its Creaking mob? Does this leak get you more hyped for Minecraft Live 2024? Let us know in the comments below.