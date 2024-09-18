Minecraft Live 2024 Announced; Check out the Event Date!

The announcement Minecrafters wait for with bated breath each year is here! The official trailer for Minecraft Live 2024 is now out, confirming the date when Mojang will reveal new features coming in the Minecraft 1.22 update.

In the official trailer uploaded to YouTube just minutes ago, Mojang has confirmed that Minecraft Live 2024 will take place on September 28, 2024, at 1:00 PM EDT (or 10:00 PT). Check out the announcement trailer right here:

In the description of the YouTube video, the developer mentions, “This year’s Minecraft Live will have a new look and feel but it’s still packed with the latest and greatest news. We’ll be unveiling never-before-seen game drops, giving you exclusive insight into secret stuff, and more!”

If you’ve been disconnected from the blocky world recently, let me get you up to pace. Mojang only recently announced that it will be moving away from its yearly update cycle to a drop-based update cycle, releasing new features more often. The developer has also retired “Mob Votes” and that is the reason it’s missing from the event teaser video.

After the next update announcement, Mojang mentions that you will get a first look at all the new features in an after-show. The developers will play through the new content and share further insight into how each feature works. Excited? We sure are.

this is a developing story…