The First Minecraft Movie Trailer Is Here with Jack Black as Steve

Video game adaptations are becoming a big thing in Hollywood, and the first trailer for the hotly anticipated Minecraft movie is finally here. Warner Bros. has today shared a teaser trailer for “A Minecraft movie,” giving us a close look at the Overworld, Nether with rage-induced piglins, as well as the characters played by Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and others.

Minecraft Movie Teaser Trailer Released

The first trailer for the Minecraft movie is short and sweet at just 1 minute and 19 seconds. But, that’s enough to introduce the audience to the basic premise of the story that’s about to unfurl and the adventure we will witness next year. Check out this trailer and take a quick trip to the Minecraft Overworld (it looks beautiful, mind you):

Minecraft Movie Stars Jack Black as Steve

Earlier this year, when we got the confirmation that the famed actor Jack Black would be the role of Steve in the upcoming Minecraft movie, everyone was curious to see how it would turn out. Well, I don’t mean to burst the bubble for you, but Black appears as himself in the movie with no pixelated blocky edges (no, he’s not wearing a suit) or anything; just donning a blue sweater.

I’m unsure of how I feel about this adaptation of Steve. Also, we will likely find out why the game’s protagonist appears old in the movie when more trailers are released. In the teaser, Black reveals that he is Steve to the four people who’ve stepped foot into the Overworld.

The official synopsis of the Minecraft movie reads,

“Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers), and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black).

Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

The Minecraft movie releases in theaters on April 4, 2025. A Minecraft Movie is directed by Jared Hess (known for Ninety-Five Senses and Nacho Libre). Alongside Black and Momoa, the film’s cast also includes Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, with Jennifer Coolidge.