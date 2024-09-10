Minecraft Retires Mob Vote Forever, Promises New Updates More Frequently

Of all the Minecraft things to happen, Mojang has just posted an extremely important article out of nowhere explaining the new changes the devs introduced for the Minecraft Live event, how updates will work going forward, and of course the fate of Mob Vote. Want to know what they changed? Keep reading to find out!

No More Minecraft Mob Vote

In a blog post by Mojang, the company talked about the future of Minecraft’s development. Possibly due to the backlash Mojang has received in recent times about Mob Vote, they have decided to completely cancel it.

Yup, that’s right, no more voting for the next mob introduced to Minecraft. However, the devs are planning “something new” that will perhaps replace the Mob Vote and make this a much more enjoyable experience.

You know how armadillo, wolves, and wolf armor have all been added in the smaller Armored Paws update and not in Minecraft 1.21? Well, that is apparently the strategy from now on. Mojang will focus on bringing new content more frequently in the form of sub-updates.

These game drops will vary in size, so we might need to wait longer for one update and less for another to be released. Does that mean there won’t be Minecraft 1.22 or it will eventually happen but later than expected? We don’t really know for sure.

Moreover, Mojang is working on bringing a native version of Minecraft to PlayStation 5 – “because Minecraft is better when friends can play together on whichever device they want”.

Two Minecraft Lives per Year

Minecraft Live is an important event that happens in October and announces the next major Minecraft update, as well as all the cool news in the franchise. Though, that was the case. From now on, Minecraft Live will happen twice per year in the future, bringing more juicy news on the features currently being worked on. Will Minecraft Live still be in October? We’ll have to wait to find out.

That said, those are the three most important highlights of the Minecraft changes from this exciting post. What are your thoughts on these changes? Will you miss the Mob Vote? Share with us in the comments below!