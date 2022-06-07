Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update Officially Available to Download on All Devices

It’s time to craft a boat with a chest and row your way to the new biomes. The Minecraft’s 1.19 Wild Update is finally here, and it brings two new biomes, many new mobs, and some refreshing new mechanics to the game. You can dive deep into its caves to meet and fight the scary Warden or wander into the wild to collect all goat horns to start a band. But they are just two of the dozen of new changes in Minecraft. So, let’s dive right in and explore everything new in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

What’s New in the Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update, as the name suggests, brings some wild features to the game. Interestingly, many of the new features were first announced for Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update but got delayed due to development issues. But better late than never. Other than those changes, Minecraft 1.19 also brings tons of new elements to the game.

Here are some of the highlights of 1.19 The Wild Update:

Warden and Deep Dark Biome: One of the biggest additions in the Minecraft 1.19 update is the Warden, which is a scary hostile mob that spawns in the deep dark biome – one of the two new biomes added in this update. But don’t worry about stepping into this biome as the Warden only spawns in the Ancient city, a unique structure exclusive to some deep dark biomes.

: The winner of last year’s mob vote, Allay, is a friendly mob that collects items for the players and follows them around in-game. It is, without any doubt, the cutest mob to ever be added to the world of Minecraft. Mangrove Swamps and Frogs: The second new biome that arrives with Minecraft 1.19 is the mangrove swamp. It is a new variant of the existing swamp biome and adds new mud blocks, a mangrove tree, and more to the game. To top this all off, the new biome also adds Frogs to the game. These are neutral mobs that spawn in the swamp biomes.

You can officially download the new Minecraft 1.19 update from your platforms’ respective app stores from almost anywhere in the world. The game is available on the following platforms:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

Linux

Java edition

Only Windows users can enjoy both Minecraft Java and Bedrock at once. In fact, as per Minecraft’s blog, starting today, i.e. June 7, 2022, players don’t have to purchase the two games separately. Just owning one of them will immediately allow them to freely access the other edition of the game, which is great news. Moreover, Xbox Game Pass users can claim both editions of Minecraft for free.

Explore Minecraft 1.19 Biomes Right Now

Even after downloading the new update, it’s not easy to find all the new changes just by spawning into the game. That’s why we have also collected some of the best Minecraft seeds to give you a head start:

You can explore all of these seeds at your convenience, but we do our favorites, and you can read about them in the linked articles. Make sure you know how to teleport in Minecraft to make the most of the key coordinates mentioned there.

What to Expect from Minecraft 1.20

For now, it would be too early to make any confirmed claims about the next major Minecraft update. But that doesn’t stop us from making a few reliable speculations about what the Minecraft 1.20 update might add to the game. Use our linked guide to explore the theories and speculations around it.

With that, Minecraft’s world is getting revived once again. But many players are still not satisfied with the “wildness” of this update. Are you pleased with the new features? Or are you disappointed by the fate of fireflies in Minecraft 1.19? Tell us in the comments below!