Microsoft Announces Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business Customers

At the ‘New Era of Work‘ event, as expected, Microsoft unveiled two new Surface devices, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for business customers. The devices feature Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors (U and H series) which offer better battery life and performance. Apart from that, the display and webcam have been upgraded on the new Surface devices.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business arrives with Intel Core Ultra 5 135U and Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processors and there is a built-in NPU on both processors. You can configure the RAM with 8GB to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory. In addition, the Surface Pro 10’s storage can be configured from 256GB to 1 TB of Gen4 SSD.

Image Courtesy: Microsoft

On the Surface Pro 10 for Business, you have a 13-inch touchscreen display (IPS) with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is 33% brighter and the panel is anti-reflective. On the connectivity front, you get 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. The starting price is $1,199 and the Surface Pro 10 starts shipping in April.

Coming to the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, you have two screen sizes — 13.5-inch and 15-inch. The laptop comes with Intel Core Ultra 5 135H and Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processors with a dedicated NPU. And you can customize the LPDDR5X memory up to 64GB and Gen4 SSD up to 1 TB.

Image Courtesy: Microsoft

As for the display, it’s an IPS touchscreen panel with anti-reflective coating. And for connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. There is no 5G or NFC support on the Surface Laptop 6. The laptop starts at $1,199 and will ship in April.

While this is all about Microsoft’s business offering, an exciting event awaits consumers in May. Microsoft has announced a consumer event in May where it will unveil the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for consumers and these devices will come with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Are you looking forward to the event? Let us know in the comment section below.