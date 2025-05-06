Microsoft Unveils Smaller and Cheaper Surface PCs, Starting at $799

Microsoft has finally launched two new smaller Surface Copilot+ PCs, namely the Surface Laptop, 13-inch, and the Surface Pro, 12-inch. These new devices are compact, lightweight, portable, and affordable. The 13-inch Surface Laptop starts at $899, and the 12-inch Surface Pro starts at $799.

Talking about the 13-inch Surface Laptop, it features the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-46-100) processor with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS storage. It comes with a 13-inch FHD IPS screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

While the 13-inch Surface Laptop has a new aluminum chassis and brings a fingerprint sensor, you don’t get Windows Hello Face Unlock, a 120Hz screen, and a haptic trackpad. Microsoft has also removed the magnetic Surface Connect charging port. That said, Microsoft claims you will get 23 hours of battery life with local video playback.

Now coming to the 12-inch Surface Pro, it’s also powered by the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor. You get 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS storage. As for the display, Microsoft has packed a 12-inch 90Hz IPS panel, which has a resolution of 2196 x 1464, as we reported earlier.

The interesting part about the 12-inch Surface Pro is that it’s newly designed and has uniform bezels around the corners. Most notably, you can magnetically attach the Surface Slim Pen to the back of the device to charge and store it. By the way, the separate keyboard comes at $149. Finally, you get Windows Hello Face Unlock and 16 hours of battery life, but Surface Connect charging is missing.

Both the 13-inch Surface Laptop and 12-inch Surface Pro can be pre-ordered right away, and they are expected to ship on May 20.