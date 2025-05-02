microsoft teases surface copilot+ PC launch for next week

Microsoft is holding a Surface event next week on May 6. The official Microsoft Surface handle on X teased a Copilot+ PC launch, saying “Something new is coming…find out next week” with an eye emoji, raising curiosity. Going by recent reports, Microsoft is likely going to release compact Surface laptops.

Earlier, we reported that a smaller Surface laptop appeared on Geekbench featuring the low-end Snapdragon X chipset. It comes with a 12-inch screen and packs the Snapdragon X (X1P-42-100) processor under the hood. The alleged device achieved 1,462 in single-core and 9,251 in multi-core, in the Geekbench CPU test.

The rumor mill suggests that Microsoft is preparing to replace Surface Go and Surface Laptop Go with two smaller Surface Copilot+ PCs, namely Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. In the latest Q3 earnings call, Microsoft didn’t report Surface revenue separately, so it’s not clear how the Surface series is doing.

Recently, Microsoft released Surface laptops with Intel Lunar Lake chips for business customers. And last year, Surface laptops with Snapdragon X processors were unveiled for consumers. Now, with the smaller Surface laptops, Microsoft appears to be targeting portable devices like the iPad Pro.

Going by the early specs, it seems the new Surface devices will be cheaper and portable, offering good performance and impressive battery life.