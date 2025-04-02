Microsoft’s Smaller Surface Pro and Surface Laptop Spotted on Geekbench

Microsoft is gearing up to release two smaller Surface PCs, namely Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, featuring a 12-inch screen. For the past few months, rumors were flying around that Microsoft is internally testing compact versions of Surface PCs to replace Surface Go, and Surface Laptop Go.

Now, WinFuture has spotted a Geekbench listing with model “774_LAN” which likely refers to an upcoming Surface PC, if we go by Microsoft’s past naming scheme. The most interesting detail revealed from the Geekbench listing is that it’s powered by Qualcomm’s lower-end Snapdragon X (X1P-42-100) processor.

Unlike the X Elite and X Plus SKUs which feature 12 or 10 Oryon CPU cores, the X1P-42-100 SKU comes with 8 Oryon CPU cores. It delivers clock speeds of up to 3.2GHz, and a single core can boost the frequency up to 3.4GHz. The Adreno GPU is very weak on this SKU, delivering up to 1.7 TFLOPS of graphics performance.

Other than that, the alleged Surface PC packs 16GB of RAM and runs on Windows 11 Pro. In the leaked Geekbench listing, the device has scored 1,462 in single-core and 9,251 in multi-core tasks. Since Microsoft is holding its Copilot event on April 4 to celebrate its 50th anniversary, it’s within the realm of possibility that the smaller Surface Pro and Surface Laptop may launch on the same day.

By the way, Microsoft launched Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 with Intel Lunar Lake chips in January this year, but it was aimed at business customers. And last year in May, the company unveiled the Snapdragon Laptop 7th Edition and Surface Pro 11th Edition with Snapdragon X Elite/Plus processors for consumers.

It appears the smaller Surface PCs with an entry-level Snapdragon X processor are designed for consumers who want a portable device like the iPad Pro with good performance and excellent battery life.