Microsoft Unveils Copilot+ Surface Laptop and Surface Pro with Snapdragon X Elite

The day is finally here! Microsoft has officially announced the brand new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro featuring the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chipsets. ARM-based Surface devices are directly competing against Apple’s MacBook Air M3. Microsoft is branding the new lineup of AI PCs as Copilot+ PCs that offer an integrated NPU with a processing speed of 40+ TOPS.

Copilot+ Surface Laptop, 7th Edition

The Copilot+ Surface Laptop comes in two sizes, 13.8-inch, and 15-inch, and in four colors. The 13.8-inch version has Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus variants. And the 15-inch version comes with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset only. All three Surface laptops have the built-in Hexagon NPU which offers performance up to 45 TOPS.

Image Courtesy: Microsoft

Microsoft claims it can deliver a battery life of up to 22 hours while playing local videos. And up to 15 hours of active web usage. Not just that, it can also drive three 4K monitors seamlessly. In comparison to the last-gen Surface Laptop 5, the new Copilot+ Surface Laptop is 80% faster.

Moreover, it features a touchscreen HDR, Dolby Vision IQ display, and the webcam is now positioned inside the thin bezel. As for memory, you have 16GB/32GB of LPPDR5X RAM and storage starting from 256GB to 1TB of Gen4 SSD.

The new Copilot+ Surface Laptop starts at $999 and you can pre-order today on microsoft.com (visit).

Copilot+ Surface Pro, 11th Edition

Coming to the Copilot+ Surface Pro, well, it’s 90% faster than the last-gen Surface Pro 9, all thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. By the way, it has two variants, one with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset (OLED display) and another with the Snapdragon X Plus chipset (LCD display). Here too, you get the Hexagon NPU with 45 TOPS processing speed.

Image Courtesy: Microsoft

On the display front, you get a beautiful 13-inch HDR OLED touchscreen display for the first time. Another Surface Pro has an LCD display as well so keep that in mind. As for the battery life, it brings about 14 hours of local video playback and 10 hours of web browsing usage.

And Microsoft says it has the best-in-class ultrawide rear camera that supports 4K video capture. You also get Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G support. Finally, you can get 16GB or 32GB of RAM and Gen4 SSD storage from 256GB to 1TB.

You can pre-order the new Copilot+ Surface Pro starting today from microsoft.com (visit). It starts at $999.