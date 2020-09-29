Multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Office 365 and Teams, experienced a massive outage last night, affecting millions of people around the world. The company said that it started investigating the issue after users started complaining that they were unable to log into their Microsoft 365 accounts. However, users who were already logged into an existing 365 session were apparently still able to keep using the service.

Thankfully, Microsoft has since confirmed that all issues have been addressed and the systems are getting back to normal. “We’ve confirmed that the residual issue has been addressed and the incident has been resolved. Any users still experiencing impact should be mitigated shortly”, the company said in a tweet just in the last hour.

We’ve confirmed that the residual issue has been addressed and the incident has been resolved. Any users still experiencing impact should be mitigated shortly. Additional details can be found in the admin center under MO222965 or https://t.co/lbjX5iaxCX — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 29, 2020

Microsoft had earlier confirmed that its cloud services were facing an outage that affected millions of users across Office.com, Outlook.com, Teams, Power Platform and Dynamics365. “Starting at approximately 21:25 UTC, a subset of customers in the Azure Public and Azure Government cloud may encounter errors performing authentication operations for a number of Microsoft/Azure services, including access to the Azure Portals”, the company said.

Following preliminary investigation, Microsoft blamed a recent update for the outage and said that it was rolling back the change to mitigates impact. “We’ve rolled back the change that is likely the source of impact and are monitoring the environment to validate that service is recovering”, the company said.

However, the initial remedial steps apparently didn’t fix the problem entirely, with the company saying that it did not see an increase in successful connections after the rollback. The issues, however, now seem to have been fixed, with the company saying that most users should be able to log in to their accounts without any problem.