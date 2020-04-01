Microsoft has already moved its Microsoft MVP Summit, Build 2020, and Inspire 2020 online in light of coronavirus pandemic. The latest one to join the list is Ignite 2020 that was scheduled to be held this September in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Microsoft Ignite will be launched as a digital event experience this September. Join us to learn innovative ways to build solutions, migrate and manage your infrastructure, and connect with Microsoft experts and other technology professionals from around the globe.”, reads the event website.

In fact, according to a recent report from ZDNet, Microsoft considers moving all events for the fiscal year 2021 (July 2020 to June 2021) online. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed ZDNet that all Microsoft events that were scheduled for the calendar year 2020 will be digital.

“In light of the challenges presented by Covid-19, we are adjusting our event calendar and strategy. For the remainder of 2020 we are embracing the opportunity to experiment with new platforms to provide our partners, customers and developers the highest quality, digital-first experiences.”, reads the statement.

The Redmond giant is hesitant to confirm if the company would consider virtual events for the second part of the fiscal year (January to June 2021), which makes sense as the decision really depends on how long the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is going to last. “We will continue to evaluate the event landscape, but that is what we have to share at this time,” the spokesperson added.

Microsoft has taken several steps to help contain or create awareness regarding the pandemic. Notably, the company pledged $1 million, closed its retail stores, built a coronavirus tracker map, to name a few. You may read more about Microsoft’s response to coronavirus here.