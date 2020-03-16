As the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is being spread widely across the globe, tech companies are taking possible measures to keep people informed of the pandemic. Microsoft has now risen to the situation and has made a tool that tracks the spread of coronavirus across the world in real-time.

Microsoft’s COVID-19 tracker is aggregating data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and Wikipedia.

Similar to the coronavirus tracker developed by the researchers at Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, Bing COVID-19 tracker shows you the number of active cases, recovered cases, and fatal cases.

The map shows you a quick preview of the number of cases in a particular region when you hover the cursor to the red circles visible in the affected regions, as you can see in the image below.

Apart from the numbers, there is a dedicated localized news section on the page where you can see news and videos related to the novel coronavirus across multiple trusted news sources. The website is mobile-friendly and hence, you won’t face any issues or discomforts while browsing COVID-19 tracker through your smartphone.

Microsoft is not the only major tech company working on tools related to coronavirus. Software giant Google’s sister company Verily has released a website part of Project Baseline to coordinate people to get tested for coronavirus in the Bay Area of California.

View Bing’s Coronavirus Map