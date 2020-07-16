Microsoft and Sony are both gearing up to launch their next gen gaming consoles later this year. And now it seems that Microsoft has discontinued the existing Xbox One series of consoles. That includes the Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and the original Xbox One.

According to reports, the consoles are either out of stock on all stores in the US, or labelled as discontinued. This includes stores like Target, Amazon, and even the Microsoft Store itself. Apparently, the same is the case for the Microsoft Store in the UK. However, third party stores in UK reportedly still have some consoles left in stock as of this writing.

Naturally, I checked on the Indian stores, and so far the Xbox One S and Xbox One X seem to be available on both Amazon India and Flipkart. The Microsoft Store itself doesn’t sell products in India, redirecting customers to Amazon or Flipkart instead. It’s not immediately clear whether the consoles are in stock because Microsoft is planning on keeping them alive in India at a lower price point after the Series X launch, or if these are just the remaining units that are still available.

It might make some sense for Microsoft to keep selling the older consoles at a lower price in India, but obviously we are not certain about the Redmond giant’s plans regarding that.

Microsoft has shown off almost everything there is to show off about the Xbox Series X, including the design, specs, and a bunch of the games for the console. The only thing we are really waiting for is an official availability date, and a price tag to go with it.