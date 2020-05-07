Microsoft today live streamed its much anticipated “Inside Xbox” event and gave us a look at the gameplay footage for some of the games that will be coming to the Xbox Series X both at launch, and later down the line. We got some exciting footage from Dirt 5, Madden 21, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and obviously, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Here are all the games that were shown off tonight at the Inside Xbox livestream.

1. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The rest of this list is in the order the games were shown, but I just couldn’t put Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla all the way at the end. Probably the most anticipated game in the entire showcase, Valhalla is just gorgeous, brutal, and very well done with excellent visuals and soundtrack.

2. Dirt 5

Gameplay footage from Dirt 5 was shown off in the livestream, and as you would expect, it had lots of cars, rim-close-ups, drifting, and a groovy soundtrack to boot. The game looks exceptionally good, not that it comes as a surprise. The game will be out in October 2020, so we don’t need to wait too long.

3. Scorn

Scorn is a first person shooter, horror game, and true to its genre, the reveal footage shown off was nothing short of nightmare inducing. The game is being developed by Ebb Software, but a release date was not shown off alongside the footage. Either way, you can check out the trailer here if you like.

4. CHORUS

Also shown off was Chorus, a space flight shooter that looks intense, and cool all at once. The player will take on the role of Nara and Forsaken, as she goes on a journey of redemption. From what we can tell from seeing the trailer, expect lots of spaceship dogfights, and gorgeous looking explosions. The game is set to release in 2021.

5. Madden 21

If you’re a fan of American football, Madden is probably high on your list of games you’re waiting for. Well, there’s two pieces of good news on that front: one, the game is coming to Xbox Series X for sure, and two, you can buy it for the Xbox One, and get the Series X version for free! Now that sounds like a good deal.

6. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

This game honestly looked creepy to me. Personally, I don’t fancy this, but if you’ve always wanted to be a vampire in a game, this might just be the thing you’re looking for. The trailer starts off very creepily, and the soundtrack doesn’t help either, but as far as gore-filled vampire games go, this one looks just fine.

7. Call of the Sea

Call of the Sea is a gorgeous looking game that’s set in a lush, beautiful island. You, the player, will be unlocking the secrets of this otherworldly place in an attempt to find your husband’s lost expedition.

8. The Ascent

The Ascent is an RPG that’s set in a Cyberpunk world where a mega corporation owns everything and every one. It’s called The Ascent. The game puts you on a journey to survive without it. There’s no release timeline for the game yet, but it does look pretty exciting.

9. The Medium

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers and horror games, The Medium might be something that interests you. Check out the intense, rather awesome looking gameplay here.

10. Scarlet Nexus

Bandai Namco, the studio behind Tekken, showed off Scarlet Nexus, a weird looking game, that is also impressive looking at the same time. You’re part of an elite team of warriors and you have to fight off ‘The Others’ which are weird looking flora-fauna-in-one alien organisms.

11. Second Extinction

Second Extinction is a game that’s set in a timeline where Dinosaurs have returned, and its up to you to reclaim the Earth from them. Hence the name: Second Extinction. Get it? Oh also, the dinosaurs are mutated, so it’s not just a regular Jurassic Park like situation here. You gotta team up with your friends in order to win.

12. Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will put you in the shoes of a low-ranking Yakuza grunt who is left on the brink of death and is now seeking revenge.